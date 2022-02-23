Uncharted’s Tom Holland Reveals The Undercover Work He Did While Preparing To Play Nathan Drake

At this point Tom Holland is probably pretty used to being stuck in his Spider-Man suit . But apparently he had to do a little undercover work to learn a skill for one of his other new release films . Uncharted has Holland playing the part of a pickpocket bartender, and he has now opened up about learning some skills behind the bar in preparation for bringing Nathan Drake to life in the film.

Bartending is a hard gig, and that’s even without the serious Coyote Ugly skills he shows off in the beginning of Uncharted. In an interview with Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM , Tom Holland talks about his acting career giving him the opportunity to learn new things. Apparently the star went to bartending school and even worked a few shifts at a bar. Here’s what he said, exactly:

For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get given the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie.

We see a bit of his character Nathan Drake’s knowledge of the history of certain cocktails in Uncharted, and now I’m wondering if that knowledge was really just Tom Holland’s bartending school education coming into play. While it may not have been the case and was already in the script, it definitely made sense for the history obsessed Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland's career as a bartender in London didn’t go under the radar, though, it seems. In the same interview, Holland says once word got out that he was bartending in the city, he lost the gig and his relationship with the bar in question is “a little bit rocky” (missed opportunity to say “on the rocks” there, Tom). Here it is in his own words:

As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that 'Apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out. And then eventually I sort of got kicked out. I have been back to the bar, but it's a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I've been giving them a lot of press, though. So they just shut up and let me back.

I might be missing something, but I’m shocked the bar wasn’t thrilled they literally had Spider-Man slinging drinks at their establishment. It sounds like Tom Holland was good for business, though, even if his time behind the bar was short lived.