Uncharted’s Tom Holland Reveals The Undercover Work He Did While Preparing To Play Nathan Drake
Tom Holland was thorough when transforming into Nathan Drake for Uncharted.
At this point Tom Holland is probably pretty used to being stuck in his Spider-Man suit. But apparently he had to do a little undercover work to learn a skill for one of his other new release films. Uncharted has Holland playing the part of a pickpocket bartender, and he has now opened up about learning some skills behind the bar in preparation for bringing Nathan Drake to life in the film.
Bartending is a hard gig, and that’s even without the serious Coyote Ugly skills he shows off in the beginning of Uncharted. In an interview with Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM, Tom Holland talks about his acting career giving him the opportunity to learn new things. Apparently the star went to bartending school and even worked a few shifts at a bar. Here’s what he said, exactly:
We see a bit of his character Nathan Drake’s knowledge of the history of certain cocktails in Uncharted, and now I’m wondering if that knowledge was really just Tom Holland’s bartending school education coming into play. While it may not have been the case and was already in the script, it definitely made sense for the history obsessed Nathan Drake.
Tom Holland's career as a bartender in London didn’t go under the radar, though, it seems. In the same interview, Holland says once word got out that he was bartending in the city, he lost the gig and his relationship with the bar in question is “a little bit rocky” (missed opportunity to say “on the rocks” there, Tom). Here it is in his own words:
I might be missing something, but I’m shocked the bar wasn’t thrilled they literally had Spider-Man slinging drinks at their establishment. It sounds like Tom Holland was good for business, though, even if his time behind the bar was short lived.
If a bartending Tom Holland sounds appealing, you don’t have to feel bad you missed out on his stint behind the bar in London, as you can catch some of his drink making skills, along with some pretty sweet stunts, in Uncharted. The film is in theaters now and, when paired with Spider-Man: No Way Home, has him crowned king of the box office right now with its massive opening night. I bet once the bar owners saw Holland breaking out his skills in Uncharted, they regretted kicking him out.
