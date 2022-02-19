How Much Did Tom Holland’s Uncharted Make On Opening Night?

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home just became one of the most commercially successful movies of all time as it passed Avatar on the domestic charts . As the Marvel film continues to rack up all the cash, the 25-year-old actor is leading another major film this weekend, Uncharted. With the video game adaptation heading into its debut weekend, let’s look at how it did on its opening night.

Uncharted had a solid first night in theaters, scoring $3.7 million from Thursday night previews that began as early as 4 p.m. The movie will easily top President’s Day four-day weekend since it's projected to make somewhere around $35 million on its domestic opening weekend, with Channing Tatum’s Dog also now out.

As Deadline reports, Uncharted tops the opening night success of another popular video game adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog. The 2020 movie that debuted in February too, just before the COVID-19 pandemic changed theatergoing as we knew it, made $3 million on its opening night. Sonic the Hedgehog went on to become one of the defunct year’s few commercial successes, scoring $58 million during its opening weekend and $319 million worldwide.

Uncharted is based on a beloved video game franchise that has been going strong since 2007. The movie has been in the works for over a decade, with Mark Wahlberg attached to it for so long that at one point he was set to play Nathan Drake, and he’s since switched over to playing the lead’s mentor Sully. The movie’s release was also delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics have not been keen on Uncharted overall , but CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell was in the outlier of reviewers who gave it a thumbs up with a 3.5 out of 5 rating . O’Connell felt Uncharted provides the “promise of a new successful franchise for Holland and Wahlberg.” As we know, box office numbers could be a big indicator as to whether the Spider-Man actor is looking at another ongoing big screen series.

Uncharted serves as a prequel for Nathan Drake, considering its star is not as scruffy as the video game character many people know and love. If Uncharted scores above $30 million in its first weekend, which seems likely, it will surpass Scream for the best opening of 2022 thus far. The action-packed release follows a pretty unimpressive Valentine’s Day weekend where Death on the Nile topped charts with $12.8 million.