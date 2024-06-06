Vin Diesel’s Latest Fast And Furious 11 Update Seemingly Reveals A Major Behind The Scenes Change

The ending of Fast X left all of our heroes in dire straights. Dominic Toretto and his son were at the bottom of a dam with a flood of water bearing down. Several characters had apparently been in a plane crash, and in the Fast X post-credits scene, Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs was targeted by Jason Momoa’s Dante. We all have no idea what’s going to happen next. And it seems that what happens next may have drastically changed.

From everything we knew about Fast & Furious 11, or Fast X: Part 2 or whatever it’s going to be called, it was originally going to be written by Orien Uziel and Christina Hodson. However, in a post to Instagram , Vin Diesel revealed that the role has apparently now been given to Zach Dean, the writer of Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War.

It seems that the decision has been made to keep the writing in the “family.” Uziel and Hodson would have been newcomers to the Fast & Furious franchise, but Dean had the story credit on Fast X. One assumes that if the last movie's story was his creation, he had at least some sort of plan for where it would go from there, so having him write the new screenplay makes a certain amount of sense.

Of course, changing writers has the potential to delay production, meaning we really have no idea when we might see Fast X: Part 2. The movie currently has a June 2026 release date, so there’s still plenty of time to get a script written and hit that date. It’s unclear from Vin Disel’s comment if Zach Dean’s script is done or something that is currently in progress.

Diesel also refers to writer Chris Morgan, whose work Diesel was apparently doing ADR for at the time. Morgan wrote all the Fast & Furious movies from Tokyo Drift to Fate of the Furious, as well as the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff. Morgan is currently working on the Dwayne Johnson-led Fast & Furious spinoff that we’re supposed to see before Fast X: Part 2. That movie is reportedly not Hobbs & Shaw 2, though it should absolutely be Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Expectations are certainly high for the next Fast & Furious movie. It’s expected to be the last of the main franchise. However, fans have been teased by the idea that the “final” movie could end up as its own trilogy. Either way, it seems unlikely that the Fast & Furious franchise will be ending entirely. There are still other spinoffs that fans have been promised and the success of the franchise, including the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood roller coaster, indicates that Universal is unlikely to end it anytime soon, if at all.