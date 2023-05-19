Fast X Ending: The Big Questions That Fast & Furious 11 Will Have To Answer

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Fast X. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

The Fast & Furious franchise has pulled an Avengers: Infinity War on us. With big plans laid out for the future, the filmmakers behind Fast X have taken advantage and opted to execute a tactic with the film different than every other chapter of the series. Instead of featuring a third act where the heroes win the day while facing insurmountable odds, the new blockbuster goes for a dark twist and features a cliffhanger ending where the villain, Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, wins.

Fast & Furious 11 is already in development, with Fast X director Louis Leterrier signed on to helm and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson handling the script, and they have their work cut out for them crafting the new film just because of the fallout from the tenth chapter. There are a lot of lingering questions to which we expect answers in the next sequel, and we’ve put together this feature to break them down.

What Is Dante Reyes’ Next Move?

At the end of Fast X, Dante Reyes is the uncontested winner. Most of the heroes appear to be either dead or on the verge of dying as the villain wraps up his plan to make Dom and his family suffer before killing them. So what does his future look like? Given that the guy is an unpredictable wild card, it’s impossible to predict with any accuracy. His first instinct may be to start painting the toenails of all the corpses littering the highway in Portugal, or he may go full supervillain and make a play at conquering the world. No matter what the answer is, we’re excited to learn it.

How Will Dom Save Himself And Little B From The Exploding Dam?

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s hard to take the death of any main character seriously (more on that in a second), but what’s certainly impossible to believe is the idea that the series is going to kill off Dominic Toretto. That being said, it’s difficult to fathom exactly how he and his son plan to escape what seems like certain doom at the end of Fast X. It’s ludicrous enough that the father and son survive the drive down the side of the dam, but their car is now destroyed, and a wall of literal tons of water is barreling toward them with no help in sight. The filmmakers have steered the narrative into a corner that’s not easy to escape from, and how it will be handled in Fast & Furious 11 will be one of the biggest question marks going into the movie.

How Will Roman, Tej, Ramsey, And Han Survive Their Exploding Plane?

While Dom and Little B are in serious trouble at the end of Fast X, what’s going on with Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han is a different kettle of fish. It’s true that their flight into Portugal doesn’t go as planned, ending in a fiery crash after being hit by a missile… but at the very least it’s possible that they have some kind of escape tactic/technology that will let them get out of the situation alive. I’d say that there is a one percent possibility that all four characters are actually dead (I suppose it would be a gateway to the Fast & Furious movies employing time travel); there are much better odds on Fast & Furious 11 cooking up some kind of explanation for how they survive.

Did Jakob Really Sacrifice Himself?

The situation with Jakob at the end of Fast X is much different than the aforementioned potential deaths because while there is expectation that Dom, Little B, Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han will be alive in Fast & Furious 11, the chances don’t seem as good for Jakob – and that actually might be for the best. In recent years, it’s been impossible to take the stakes of this franchise seriously given that just about every key character who is killed ends up being resurrected. If the canon wants to maintain any emotional weight in Jakob sacrificing himself, then he will remain dead for future sequels… but we won’t actually know if the series will go that route until we see the next movie.

What Happened To Deckard And Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw?

Most of these questions have been about the various cliffhangers at the end of Fast X, but this one is more targeted at a dangling plot thread. After Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han recruit help from Deckard Shaw in London, Ramsey informs him that Dante is targeting anyone and everyone who has helped Dom and his family on missions in the past – which is a list that includes both Deckard and his mother, Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw. This news instantly inspires Deckard to start prepping his own war against the film’s villain… but then the Shaws aren’t featured for the rest of the movie. Hopefully Fast & Furious 11 will clear up what happened to both of them and explain where they are during the blockbuster’s final action sequence.

Wait, What The Hell Is Going On With Gisele?!

You may have thought that Gisele Yashar died in Fast & Furious 6 – sacrificing herself to save Han’s life – but… surprise! Like Letty, Han, and Owen Shaw before, it turns out that Gisele isn’t actually dead, and she shows up at the end of Fast X somehow having acquired a submarine. But how is she alive? Where has she been the last few years? And what is her relationship with Cipher? It’s a rather flabbergasting turn of events at the end of the 2023 blockbuster, and there will be a whole lot of explaining to do when she inevitably appears in Fast & Furious 11 (hopefully the explanation will make a lot more sense than the nonsense behind Han’s resurrection in F9).

Where Is Mr. Nobody?

After his fate was left undetermined in F9, Mr. Nobody is at the very least confirmed to still be alive in Fast X… but exactly what is going on with him beyond that is wholly unclear. Little Nobody a.k.a. Eric Reisner is still in action, and the latest sequel introduces Mr. Nobody’s daughter, Tess, but the head of the Agency is very much M.I.A. despite being an exceptionally important player in everything that happens with Dom Toretto and his family. Perhaps he will be the one who swoops in and saves everyone’s bacon in Fast & Furious 11? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere, and while Fast & Furious 11 does not yet have a release date, it is in active development as the middle chapter of a trilogy that Vin Diesel has said will close out the series.