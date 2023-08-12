A Fast X Trilogy? Director Louis Leterrier Has An Update On Vin Diesel's Recent Comments

Back in 2020, it was announced that the main Fast & Furious film series would conclude after two more movies, with that penultimate installment, Fast X, hitting theaters this past May. However, shortly before the public was able to see the movie, Vin Diesel teased at the Fast X world premiere that the Fast Saga would instead wrap up with a trilogy rather than a duology. That has yet to be officially confirmed though, and now director Louis Leterrier has shared an update on the Dominic Toretto actor’s recent comments.

Leterrier was tapped to replace Justin Lin one week into Fast X’s production, and he even went so far as to rewrite the whole movie overnight. The end result has made over $719 million worldwide and ranks as the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far, but even before the movie came out, Leterrier was officially announced to be helming Fast 11, a.k.a. Fast X: Part II. However, on the subject of whether Fast 12 is truly in the cards or not, the filmmaker started off by saying the following to Total Film:

The one thing about Vin is like when he’s on a press line, he will say anything to get out of that press line. And I’m kind of like him and go, 'Yeah, sure, we will go to the moon in the next one. Bye.' And then you never forget!

So right off the bat, Louis Leterrier attributed what Diesel had to say at the Fast X press line several months ago as just something to get out of still being interviewed. And to be fair, considering that F9 saw Roman Pearce and Tej Parker traveling into outer space, the Fast & Furious franchise placing an action set piece on the Moon isn’t that farfetched. Still, if we were working off the above statement alone, it might come across as Leterrier saying that we shouldn’t get our hopes up about Fast 12 happening.

However, as you’ll see in his below remarks, a Fast X trilogy isn’t necessarily off the table. For now, only Fast 11 is a sure thing, and Leterrier is content enough with that and Fast X being so successful. As he laid out:

Obviously the next one is coming, and then yeah, one movie at a time. I think the one thing that Hollywood keeps reminding us is that it's one step at a time, put one foot forward at a time. Let's count our blessings. We're very lucky this movie was well-received and well-loved, people went to see it in a movie theater and now they’re going to see it at home. It's one at a time. I mean maybe what he was saying is that there’s 25 years of filmmaking and storytelling, three acts, two hours and two movies, between the last one and this one, might not be enough to tell the story that is needed, and that’s what we’re figuring out these days.

Needless to say that if Fast 12 is officially announced by Universal Pictures to extend the grand Fast Saga finale, we’ll inform you about it. Having said that, while only one more main Fast & Furious installment is officially on the books right now, there is another spinoff on the way following 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X’s end-credits scene featured a cameo from Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, and a few weeks after the movie’s release, it was announced The Rock will reprise the role for a “mid-quel” set between Fast X and Fast 11. Additionally, there’s still talk about potentially making a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff, with Jordana Brewster sharing her enthusiasm for the idea during the Fast X press circuit.

While we wait for more news on what the Fast Saga's future holds in store, Fast X can now be purchased digitally or on physical media, and it's a good bet it'll be made available to stream with a Peacock subscription pretty soon.