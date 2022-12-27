Vin Diesel Reveals When Fast X’s Trailer Is Coming, While Sharing Sweet Photo From The Set

The Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way from its humble street racing beginnings. It’s a safe bet that nobody thought that the first movie would eventually lead to more than 10 movies over the course of two decades, but here we are. 2023 will see the release of Fast X, the tenth movie in the main franchise and Vin Diesel is getting fans hyped by teasing the first trailer is close.

In a post to Instagram, which includes a behind-the-scenes picture of co-star Jordana Brewster giving Vin Diesel a hug, the actor reveals that the trailer for Fast X is set to arrive in “less than two months.” While we still don’t know exactly when we’ll see it, by the time February is over we’ll have our first look at the next Fast & Furious movie.

So while we don’t know exactly when we’ll get a look at Fast X, it appears that internally at Universal a date has been set for the trailer release. Maybe we’ll get to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Fast & Furious family. It sounds like we’ll see the trailer sometime in February, ahead of the film’s May 19, 2023 release date. It’s actually a bit late for a first trailer to hit for a major release like this, only about three months before release.

While first trailer’s often don’t reveal many specific plot details about the movie, perhaps the fact that this trailer is hitting only three months before release is an indication it will give us more info about what Fast X is actually about. We know that it sees Charlize Theron’s Cipher join forces with a new character in the franchise, named Dante, played by Jason Momoa, to take on Domenic Toretto and company, but what we know about Fast X is somewhat limited right now.

Jason Momoa won’t be the only new face in the Fast X cast , Brie Larson is also joining the cast. However, the more important new addition is Louis Leterrier, who took over as director following the decision by Justin Lin to step down , though he remains as a producer. Leterrier has not directed a Fast & Furious movie previously, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.