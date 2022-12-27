Vin Diesel Reveals When Fast X’s Trailer Is Coming, While Sharing Sweet Photo From The Set
The trailer for the next Fast and Furious movie will be here soon.
The Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way from its humble street racing beginnings. It’s a safe bet that nobody thought that the first movie would eventually lead to more than 10 movies over the course of two decades, but here we are. 2023 will see the release of Fast X, the tenth movie in the main franchise and Vin Diesel is getting fans hyped by teasing the first trailer is close.
In a post to Instagram, which includes a behind-the-scenes picture of co-star Jordana Brewster giving Vin Diesel a hug, the actor reveals that the trailer for Fast X is set to arrive in “less than two months.” While we still don’t know exactly when we’ll see it, by the time February is over we’ll have our first look at the next Fast & Furious movie.
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
So while we don’t know exactly when we’ll get a look at Fast X, it appears that internally at Universal a date has been set for the trailer release. Maybe we’ll get to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Fast & Furious family. It sounds like we’ll see the trailer sometime in February, ahead of the film’s May 19, 2023 release date. It’s actually a bit late for a first trailer to hit for a major release like this, only about three months before release.
While first trailer’s often don’t reveal many specific plot details about the movie, perhaps the fact that this trailer is hitting only three months before release is an indication it will give us more info about what Fast X is actually about. We know that it sees Charlize Theron’s Cipher join forces with a new character in the franchise, named Dante, played by Jason Momoa, to take on Domenic Toretto and company, but what we know about Fast X is somewhat limited right now.
Jason Momoa won’t be the only new face in the Fast X cast, Brie Larson is also joining the cast. However, the more important new addition is Louis Leterrier, who took over as director following the decision by Justin Lin to step down, though he remains as a producer. Leterrier has not directed a Fast & Furious movie previously, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.
Fast X the movie is technically just half of a larger story that will be followed by an 11th movie. While it hasn’t been officially stated that this will mark the end of the franchise, it’s certainly possible that these final two films will be some sort of culmination for the story. Of course, if they each go on to make a billion dollars, which is reasonably likely, it’s going to be tough for anybody to say goodbye forever. Also, based on what Fast X allegedly cost, a billion dollars is almost required.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.