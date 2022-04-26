Wow, Vin Diesel’s Fast X Has Hit A Huge Setback Right After Filming Begins

On April 20, the movie we simply referred to as Fast & Furious 10 for a long time began filming, and it was on the same day that it was announced that this next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise was officially titled Fast X. However, less than a week after that big news came out, Fast X has hit a setback: Justin Lin is no longer directing the upcoming movie.

Although Justin Lin will remain aboard Fast X as a producer and also co-wrote the script, word’s come in that the filmmaker has stepped away from his directorial duties due to creative differences. Here’s the statement Lin released about his exit that was shared by Deadline:

With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.

Deadline has also heard from insiders that while the Fast X crew will continue shooting second unit footage, production is being halted while executives and producers look for Justin Lin’s replacement. Discussions with some candidates are reportedly already under way, so it may not be too long until we learn who will take over the Fast X directorial reins. Lin’s exit also isn’t expected to result in Fast X being moved out of its current May 19, 2023 release slot.

Fast X was supposed to be Justin Lin’s sixth time director a Fast & Furious movie. He first helmed 2006’s Tokyo Drift, then returned for 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. From there, Lin took a break from the franchise for several years, resulting in James Wan tackling Furious 7 and F. Gary Gray tackling The Fate of the Furious, and then Lin sat back in the director’s chair for F9. Altogether, Lin’s Fast & Furious movies account for more than $2.6 billion of the franchise’s $6.6 billion worldwide total.

No plot details have surfaced for Fast X yet, but along with Vin Diesel once again leading the charge as Dominic Toretto, the lineup of returning faces includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Jordana Brewster (thank Diesel’s daughter for ensuring we see more of Mia Toretto). As far as newcomers go, Jason Momoa will play a villain who shares screen time with Theron’s Cipher, while Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have been cast in undisclosed roles. Fast X will be the penultimate movie in the main Fast & Furious film series; the final entry, Fast & Furious 11 (or Fast X: Part 2, if you prefer), hasn’t been dated yet.

Rest assured that CinemaBlend will let you know whenever Fast X's new director is announced.