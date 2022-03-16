Watch Meryl Streep Slowly Change Each Year In One Delightful Picture After Another

There is a moment from the ABC sitcom Modern Family when Eric Stonestreet's Cameron Tucker praises Meryl Streep by claiming she "could play Batman and be the right choice." While we do not see that casting happening anytime soon, we certainly see where he is coming from.

The star of classics like Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer, and much more has been nominated for more Oscars in an acting category than anyone else (with a current total of 21) - three of which she would take home (for the titles mentioned above and 2011's The Iron Lady, most recently). She has also received recognition for playing a "vicious" fashion magazine editor in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, singing and dancing to ABBA in 2009's Mamma Mia!, and joining the Big Little Lies cast to bring an extra layer of chilling suspense to Season 2.

That barely even begins to covers all of the incomparably brilliant performances that Meryl Streep has contributed to cinema's legacy. To celebrate her life and achievements, we present the following slideshow consisting of photos of the actress from each year of her stunning career, starting in 1976.