Watch Tom Hanks Slowly Change Each Year In One Delightful Picture After Another

Tom Hanks has never been officially designated the world's favorite actor, but it's hard to think of anyone else who is as universally liked and respected as he is. Over a more than forty year career, he's casually moved between comedies and dramas, big event films and quiet character studies. He's acted, directed, produced and played pop culture figure, all while giving off serious good guy vibes.
So, let's celebrate Tom Hanks' career by taking a look back at how we got to here. We've put together a photo gallery that includes one picture a year, starting with Hanks as a fresh-faced, twenty-something in his early TV show
Bosom Buddies and eventually ending with where we are today.
Yes, there may be a look or two he might take back (we've all been there!), but on the whole, I have to say he looks pretty damn good throughout. And he never loses his basic Tom Hanks-ness. There's always that charming smile, the friendly eyes and just an ever so slight aura of wit and goofiness. Thanks for all the memories, good sir. Here's to decades more!
Image 1 of 42 Tom Hanks on set filming Bosom Buddies in 1980. (Image credit: Walt Disney Television Photo Archives / Contributor) Image 2 of 42 Tom Hanks on set filming Bosom Buddies 1981 (Image credit: Chic Donchin / Contributor) Image 3 of 42 Tom Hanks from Mazes and Monsters in 1982 (Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor) Image 4 of 42 Tom Hanks in Family Ties 1983 (Image credit: NBC) Image 5 of 42 Tom Hanks portrait for Bachelor Party 1984 (Image credit: Aaron Rapoport / Contributor) Image 6 of 42 Tom Hanks Promotional Shot for Volunteers 1985 (Image credit: Aaron Rapoport / Contributor) Image 7 of 42 Tom Hanks in Money Pit 1986 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Image 8 of 42 Tom Hanks with Dan Aykroyd in photo shoot for Dragnet 1987 (Image credit: Bob Riha Jr / Contributor) Image 9 of 42 Tom hanks portrait session for Big 1988 (Image credit: Aaron Rapoport / Contributor) Image 10 of 42 Tom Hanks in Turner & Hooch 1989 (Image credit: Disney) Image 11 of 42 Tom Hanks in a scene from The Bonfire of the Vanities 1990 (Image credit: Archive Photos / Stringer) Image 12 of 42 Tom Hanks the Twelfth Night play performance at the Pasadena Playhouse in 1991 (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor) Image 13 of 42 Tom Hanks receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 1992 (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor) Image 14 of 42 Tom Hanks poses with his Oscar for Best Actor in Philadelphia 1993 (Image credit: TIMOTHY CLARY / Staff) Image 15 of 42 Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump 1994 (Image credit: Sunset Boulevard / Contributor) Image 16 of 42 Tom Hanks in Apollo 13 in 1995 (Image credit: Eric Robert / Contributor) Image 17 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere for That Thing You Do 1996 (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor) Image 18 of 42 Tom Hanks with Rita Wilson at the Eighth Annual Fire & Ice Ball 1997 (Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor) Image 19 of 42 Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan 1998 (Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor) Image 20 of 42 Tom Hanks at a Premiere for The Green Mile 1999 (Image credit: J. Vespa / Contributor) Image 21 of 42 Tom Hanks in Cast Away 2000 (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox) Image 22 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere of Band of Brothers and the Memorial Service for the 57th Anniversary of D-Day 2001 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Staff) Image 23 of 42 Tom Hanks at a press conference for Catch Me if You Can 2002 (Image credit: Vera Anderson / Contributor) Image 24 of 42 Tom Hanks during opening night The Producers 2003 (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor) Image 25 of 42 Tom Hanks in a photo call for The Terminal 2004 (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff) Image 26 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere for Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 2005 (Image credit: Jeff Snyder / Contributor) Image 27 of 42 Tom Hanks at Opening Night Gala and World Premiere of The Da Vinci Code 2006 (Image credit: Toni Anne Barson Archive / Contributor) Image 28 of 42 Tom Hanks at a press conference for Charlie Wilson's War 2007 (Image credit: Vera Anderson / Contributor) Image 29 of 42 Tom Hanks at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 (Image credit: Dan MacMedan / Contributor) Image 30 of 42 Tom Hanks at the Japan premiere of Angels & Demons 2009 (Image credit: Jun Sato / Contributor) Image 31 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere for Toy Story 3 in 2010 (Image credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer) Image 32 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere for Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close 2011 (Image credit: Rob Kim / Contributor) Image 33 of 42 Tom Hanks at the Germany premiere of Cloud Atlas 2012 (Image credit: Anita Bugge / Contributor) Image 34 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere for Saving Mr. Banks 2013 (Image credit: Barry King / Contributor) Image 35 of 42 Tom Hanks one of the recipients of the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors (Image credit: Pool / Pool) Image 36 of 42 Tom Hanks at the world premiere of Bridges of Spies 2015 (Image credit: Isa Foltin / Contributor) Image 37 of 42 Tom Hanks at a screening for Inferno 2016 (Image credit: Frank Trapper / Contributor) Image 38 of 42 Tom Hanks at a book signing for his book Uncommon Type 2017 (Image credit: Jeff Spicer / Stringer) Image 39 of 42 Tom Hanks at the European Premiere of The Post 2018 (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL / Contributor) Image 40 of 42 Tom Hanks at a New York screening for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 2019 (Image credit: Dominik Bindl / Stringer) Image 41 of 42 Tom Hanks at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2020 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Image 42 of 42 Tom Hanks at the premiere of Finch 2021 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor)