What It’s Really Like To Be At The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial: Alpacas, Wristbands And Screaming Fans

The ongoing saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to make the news with the stories that are unfolding in its Virginia courtroom. But what’s going on outside of the latest legal proceedings is pretty notable as well, thanks to several factors. That includes everything from screaming fans to the usage of wristbands to select spectators is on display, with a pair of alpacas being included for some extra spice.

Fitting enough, this report of that very scene comes from The Washington Post . Apparently the crowd outside is a pretty large concern, with news cameras and adoring fans all converging on the Fairfax County Courthouse. Besides adding more spectacle to the matter at hand, the masses of potential spectators is a bit of an issue due to the fact that only 100 of them can be selected to observe the proceedings first hand.

That’s where the colored wristband system comes into play, thanks to a fresh batch being released every day at 7 AM local time. Should you be one of the lucky few to gain access, there's some things to keep in mind. Not only are autographs prohibited from either party involved, but the conduct of the spectators is watched carefully, thanks to previous incidents of rather lively reactions from the crowd.

And then there’s the subject of alpacas, a species that we’d last reported as the stars of a 9-1-1 tribute to Jurassic Park . Fans of these fuzzy funsters will be glad to know that two therapy alpacas, Dolce and Inti, have been on hand thanks to owner Andrea Diaz. Hoping to brighten Johnny Depp’s day with her noble creatures, Diaz’s contribution to the masses of fans is another interesting footnote in the more public side of this very serious matter.

Of course, what’s a story about adoring fans without some screaming? Stories of shouting fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp as he enters and exits the courtroom probably seem like par for the course. That being said, there are some fans and even reporters who have done everything from take vacation time to raising funds on crowdsourcing platforms in order to attend.

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial has seen many developments surface since it kicked off with its opening arguments three weeks ago. Recently, we’ve seen one of Depp’s key witnesses dismissed in what some have considered a blow to his case. Plus, anyone with a TikTok account can see commentary and choice snippets from the livestreaming of the proceedings. Which, admittedly, must add to the aura of energy surrounding the fans descending on Fairfax County Courthouse, as they await the latest news.

With the trial supposedly on track to wrap in late May just in time for Memorial Day, the end is not yet in sight. As Johnny Depp’s loss in his 2020 libel suit is a motivator for some to show up and lend their support, it will be interesting to see how that factors into the overall result of this current legal challenge. For now, everyone will have to hold their alpacas, and keep a watchful eye on how thing continue to unfold during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial.