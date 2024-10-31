‘Stick It To Everybody.’ What The Juror No. 2 Cast Is Saying As Rumors Clint Eastwood Is Retiring Swirl

Clint Eastwood’s legal thriller Juror No. 2 has been wowing critics with its thought-provoking journey of a family man on jury duty faced with the moral dilemma of saving a defendant on trial for a murder the juror committed. But, would critics and audiences be watching what could be Eastwood’s final movie? The cast of the thriller-drama responds to the speculations of their director’s possible retirement as the rumor mill swirls.

The American Sniper director is living his best life at the ripe age of 94 years old. But after the release of Juror No. 2, rumors have been circulating that the legal thriller could be Clint Eastwood’s swan song. Allegations first circulated via DiscussingFilm in March 2023 about the Escape From Alcatraz actor directing his “final film.” RadarOnline added more fuel to the fire of those rumors with insiders making allegations of the actor-turned-director ’s health worries and “gathering up the troops one last time” for Juror No. 2 after Cry Macho bombed.

While nothing has been confirmed that Juror No. 2 will be Clint Eastwood’s final project, the cast of the 2024 movie release has a few things to say regarding those rumors. Gabriel Basso, who plays the film’s accused murderer, told THR about his disbelief of his director’s retirement and how he could “stick it to everybody” for all we know:

I feel like just because people say that he’s going to say, ‘Screw you guys, I’m making another one;’ even if it’s five minutes long. I feel like he’ll find a way just to stick it to everybody.

The Golden Globe winner very well could just surprise everybody with another project we don’t know about. Clint Eastwood previously said he had no reason to stop working in his ‘90s believing audiences will say when they’ve had enough of his works. But, you can never have enough Eastwood! He’s got to be one of the best actor-directors out there with his directorial works like Million Dollar Baby and Unforgiven giving him Oscar success later in life . Eastwood has the gift of directing films that can truly hit you in the gut like Mystic River, Changeling, Hereafter, and more. He proves that age has nothing to do with talent and that if you’ve got the strength, don’t let it go to waste.

Juror No. 2’s actress Toni Collete also told THR that she doesn’t believe Clint Eastwood’s days of cranking out projects are over either:

He will do it as long as he wants. I do know in the [writers and actors] strike, I was like, ‘What have you been doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m looking for material and can’t find anything.’ So he’s endlessly creative, he’s a true artist.

It doesn’t surprise me that the cast of Juror No. 2 spoke in high praises of their director. In fact, they had nothing but “badass” things to say about him like Chris Messina who found him “completely gentle” working on the thriller film expecting him to be a tough guy like his Western characters. The Julie & Julia actor remarked on his director’s great sense of humor and gave great notes working behind the camera. I wouldn’t blame any of the cast for wanting the legendary actor/director to continue making great works.

No one knows if Clint Eastwood’s time in the film industry will end after Juror No. 2. But it would be great if Eastwood could “stick it to everybody,” as Gabriel Basso said, and surprise us with a new movie to show it’s over for him when he says it’s over. Prepare to see the Oscar winner’s possible swan song in theaters on November 1st.