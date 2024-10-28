Critics Have Reached A Verdict On Juror No. 2, The Legal Drama That Is Possibly Clint Eastwood’s Swan Song

For those looking to cleanse their palette of all the horror movies that have been winning the box office, there’s a legal thriller hitting the 2024 movie calendar that might just do the trick. Juror No. 2 is the 40th and possibly final directorial project for 94-year-old Clint Eastwood and stars Nicholas Hoult as its titular character who finds himself in a pretty interesting moral dilemma. Critics have reached a verdict following the film’s premiere at AFI Fest, and they say the movie is quite enjoyable, despite its contrived plotline.

Juror No. 2 takes place, naturally, during a murder trial, where the eponymous jury member realizes that he is actually the one responsible for the death in question. Will he save the man on trial, or will he save himself? Peter Debruge of Variety calls the film “slightly preposterous but thoroughly engaging,” as Clint Eastwood challenges us to think outside the box in what may be his swan song. The critic writes:

As always, Eastwood respects our intelligence. And yet, Juror No. 2 registers as something of an anomaly in his oeuvre: It ranks among his quietest films, forgoing spectacle in favor of self-reflection. One could argue the whole system is on trial, and yet, the only angry man here is Eastwood, not the jurors, as Dirty Harry goes out not with a bang, but an ambivalent whisper.

Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, and similarly to the above critic, says the premise is “pretty far out there,” but it’s entertaining overall, allowing audiences to contemplate their own morality. Hopson continues:

Despite the extreme nature of the plot and the nagging feeling this circus case should be thrown out, Collette, Hoult, and Eastwood keep the film grounded. You can drive a truck through some of the plotholes, but if you can shut yourself off to them and trust in Eastwood’s steady, workmanlike direction and the performances of his stars, Juror # 2 is an enjoyable morality tale. If this is truly Eastwood’s last movie, it’s far from his worst but hardly comes close to his best.

Christian Zilko of IndieWire says the movie enriches our understanding of Clint Eastwood and serves as a character study about how we are not defined by our mistakes nor ever liberated from them. Zilko gives Juror No. 2 an A-, calling it one of the best studio films of 2024. The critic says:

Eastwood and [writer Jonathan Abrams] treat each member of their ensemble with the nuance and humanity of a protagonist. Even the smallest characters are burdened by their own experience, obligations, and ideology to the point where it’s hard to accuse anyone of acting in bad faith. To the extent that the film indulges in sentimentality, it’s only in service of its argument that human beings are endlessly complicated but fundamentally decent if you’re willing to dig far enough below the surface. It’s anchored by a modern understanding that many people are just trying to survive the day, but underscored by an Old Hollywood insistence that we still ought to measure ourselves against larger ideas of right and wrong.

Tim Grierson of Screen Daily praises Nicholas Hoult’s portrayal of a man with conflicting feelings of guilt, gratitude, fear and moral conscience. The movie moves at a brisk pace, inspires questions of our own ethics and provides the comfy pleasures of the best courtroom dramas . Grierson writes:

Juror #2 features the typical lack of flash from Eastwood, who turned 94 this summer. The director allows Justin’s moral dilemma to add sufficient suspense to what is otherwise a compelling but fairly straightforward procedural. And Hoult brings complexity to his silently anguished character, a recovering alcoholic grateful for the second chances he has been afforded. The actor conveys both Justin’s desire to save James and his hesitation to come clean about what actually took place.

Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic gives it a “Fair” 3 out of 5 star rating, also saying that even with taut direction and solid performances, the plot strains credulity to its breaking point and will therefore not be remembered as one of Clint Eastwood’s strongest. Goodykoontz continues:

[Clint Eastwood] keeps things clean and crisp, even as the jury members break all kinds of rules that would get the case thrown out. Which is fine. It’s not a documentary. But it’s not a fable, either, despite the dueling morality dilemmas. Juror #2 isn’t quite forgettable, but it’s also not the movie we’ll remember Eastwood for.

While its plot lacks believability and Juror No. 2 won’t stand beside Clint Eastwood’s more celebrated movies like Unforgiven or Million Dollar Baby, critics largely agree that the director takes viewers on a thought-provoking and entertaining journey. If you want to see this one on the big screen, Juror No. 2 hits theaters on Friday, November 1.