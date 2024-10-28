Critics Have Reached A Verdict On Juror No. 2, The Legal Drama That Is Possibly Clint Eastwood’s Swan Song
Nicholas Hoult stars in new courtroom drama.
For those looking to cleanse their palette of all the horror movies that have been winning the box office, there’s a legal thriller hitting the 2024 movie calendar that might just do the trick. Juror No. 2 is the 40th and possibly final directorial project for 94-year-old Clint Eastwood and stars Nicholas Hoult as its titular character who finds himself in a pretty interesting moral dilemma. Critics have reached a verdict following the film’s premiere at AFI Fest, and they say the movie is quite enjoyable, despite its contrived plotline.
Juror No. 2 takes place, naturally, during a murder trial, where the eponymous jury member realizes that he is actually the one responsible for the death in question. Will he save the man on trial, or will he save himself? Peter Debruge of Variety calls the film “slightly preposterous but thoroughly engaging,” as Clint Eastwood challenges us to think outside the box in what may be his swan song. The critic writes:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, and similarly to the above critic, says the premise is “pretty far out there,” but it’s entertaining overall, allowing audiences to contemplate their own morality. Hopson continues:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire says the movie enriches our understanding of Clint Eastwood and serves as a character study about how we are not defined by our mistakes nor ever liberated from them. Zilko gives Juror No. 2 an A-, calling it one of the best studio films of 2024. The critic says:
Tim Grierson of Screen Daily praises Nicholas Hoult’s portrayal of a man with conflicting feelings of guilt, gratitude, fear and moral conscience. The movie moves at a brisk pace, inspires questions of our own ethics and provides the comfy pleasures of the best courtroom dramas. Grierson writes:
Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic gives it a “Fair” 3 out of 5 star rating, also saying that even with taut direction and solid performances, the plot strains credulity to its breaking point and will therefore not be remembered as one of Clint Eastwood’s strongest. Goodykoontz continues:
While its plot lacks believability and Juror No. 2 won’t stand beside Clint Eastwood’s more celebrated movies like Unforgiven or Million Dollar Baby, critics largely agree that the director takes viewers on a thought-provoking and entertaining journey. If you want to see this one on the big screen, Juror No. 2 hits theaters on Friday, November 1.
