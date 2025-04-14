Wait, Is Cate Blanchett Planning To Retire From Acting? Here’s What The Actress Says

Cate Blanchett is easily one of our finest actors, as she’s turned in her fair share of phenomenal performances over the course of her career. It’s because of her stellar work that she's earned two Oscars from seven nominations along with a plethora of other accolades. Her body of work has been a true gift and, today, she continues to take part in entertaining productions. Given how consistently she still receives work, one may not think Blanchett has retirement on the brain, yet her recent comments on the matter are giving me pause.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner can be cheeky when she wants to be, but she’s often quite thoughtful when discussing certain matters, especially personal ones. With that in mind, fans may want to pay close attention to the comments she shared about her career with the Radio Times. She admitted (via The Standard) that she’s giving serious consideration to the notion of hanging it up and calling it a career:

My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. (There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life.

As I’ve watched movies over the last couple of decades, Cate Blanchett has always been a highly-sought-after actress in Hollywood. The notion of her no longer acting feels somewhat weird, considering how much of a presence she’s been in the entertainment industry. Of course, as some stars have discussed, the profession of acting can be all-encompassing in some cases, so it’s understandable as to why Blanchett would at least consider walking away from the craft.

Should the Australian A-lister actually decide to call it a career, she’d arguably be going out on a high note due to some of her recent work. In late 2024, she marked the release of Disclaimer, a thrilling and surprising miniseries that’s available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription. Also, this past March saw Steven Soderbergh’s highly praised thriller Black Bag hit theaters and, in it, she plays a cunning intelligence officer. Having seen the movie myself, I can tell you that it’s definitely worth your time.

It would also seem that there are still projects that Cate Blanchett wants to do or fans hope she’ll be a part of, at the very least. While promoting Black Bag, she spoke to CinemaBlend about possibly joining another Ocean’s movie produced by Steven Soderbergh’s. Blanchett was more than enthusiastic about the prospect, as she said she’s always in the director’s ear asking about it. On top of that, with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel now greenlit, our own Sarah ElMahmoud is hoping Blanchett will reprise her role as Valka Haddock.

Regardless of whether she retires or not, Cate Blanchett will star in the comedy anthology film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which is set to be released amid the 2025 movie schedule. I’m selfishly hopeful that it won’t end up being one of the final entries in Blanchett’s filmography. However, what ultimately matters most is what she feels is right for herself as well as her family.