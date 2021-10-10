What The Wolf Of Wall Street Cast Is Doing Now

Reuniting with director Martin Scorsese for the fifth time, Leonardo DiCaprio gives what might very well be his best performance in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street , a sprawling, debauched, uninhibited three-hour biopic exploring the contemptible rise-and-fall of stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Also starring Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, and Margot Robbie, in her star-making performance, it’s hard to believe that a movie this present and vibrant is nearing its 10-year anniversary. Certainly, in the movie’s longevity (in many respects), the talented ensemble has only continued to excel. Let’s take this moment, then, to see what The Wolf of Wall Street cast is doing right now.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Jordan Belfort)

As Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker who used ill-gotten gains to make (i.e. steal) millions, Leonardo DiCaprio is, dare I say, criminally good in The Wolf of Wall Street. Unsurprisingly, he received two Oscar nominations for the film, as an actor and producer. This was one of several collaborations with Martin Scorsese. Namely, DiCaprio also worked with the legendary filmmaker on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, and Shutter Island. He’s also reuniting with Scorsese for the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. Additionally, DiCaprio is known for his starring and supporting turns in Titanic, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Catch Me If You Can, Romeo + Juliet, Inception, Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, and The Revenant, for which he won an Oscar. His other notable film credits include Django Unchained, Blood Diamond, and Revolutionary Road.

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and made an uncredited appearance in the mini-series, Grant, where he served as an executive producer. He was also seen in this year’s short film, Welcome Back Future. Next, DiCaprio will star in Adam McKay's star-studded Don't Look Up. Outside of acting, the award-winner is producing Atari.

Jonah Hill (Donnie Azoff)

In the role of Donnie Azoff, Jordan’s negligent partner-in-crime, Jonah Hill received his second Oscar nomination for his scene-chewing supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. His first nomination came for his dramatic turn in Moneyball. Hill's other notable film credits include Superbad, Knocked Up, 21 Jump Street, War Dogs, This is the End, 22 Jump Street, Hail Caesar!, Cyrus, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Django Unchained, Get Him to the Greek, and The Beach Bum. Also, he's heard in the How to Train Your Dragon films, The Lego Movie, Horton Hears a Who!, Sausage Party, and Megamind.

Additionally, on the small screen, Jonah Hill starred in Netflix's Maniac. As a screenwriter, meanwhile, Hill co-wrote 21 and 22 Jump Street and Why Him? He also wrote, produced, and directed mid90s. Additionally, Hill produced Richard Jewell and Apple TV+’s Beastie Boys Story. Most recently, he guest-starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hill was also seen in Adidas Originals: Superstar - Change Is a Team Sport. Next, the actor will co-write, produce, and star in Kenya Barris’ upcoming, untitled Netflix comedy, which will likely premiere next year.

Margot Robbie (Naomi Lapaglia)

Playing the part of Naomi Lapaglia, Jordan’s outspoken model wife, Margot Robbie gave a star-making performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. Shortly after her supporting turn in this acclaimed film, the actress discovered A-list status, especially with her Oscar-nominated performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell.

Additionally, Margot Robbie is recognized for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and this year’s The Suicide Squad. Moreover, the celebrated actress was seen in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, About Time, and The Big Short, as well as heard in the Peter Rabbit movies. Also, Robbie produced and starred in Dreamland. Outside of acting, the actress produced Promising Young Woman and Netflix’s Maid. Next, Robbie appears in David O. Russell’s untitled new movie. She’s also currently filming Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and Wes Anderson’s untitled new film. Additionally, Robbie will produce and star in Barbie, Ruin, and Gotham City Sirens. She’s also expected to frontline a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, among other titles.

Matthew McConaughey (Mark Hanna)

As Mark Hanna, a legendary stockbroker who becomes a major influence for a young Jordan Belfort, Matthew McConaughey plays an unsavory mentor figure in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Most notably, the Texas-born actor won an Oscar for his transformative lead performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Also, McConaughey is known and acclaimed for his breakout role in Dazed and Confused. His other notable film credits include Magic Mike, Killer Joe, Contact, A Time to Kill, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Lincoln Lawyer, Mud, Bernie, Interstellar, and The Gentlemen, which he co-produced. Additionally, McConaughey was heard in Sing and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Away from film, Matthew McConaughey was Emmy-nominated as the producer and star of HBO’s True Detective Season 1. He can also be seen in Eastbound & Down and Freedom: A History of US. Most recently, McConaughey was heard in the podcast, Hank the Cowdog, and seen in Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read. He also recently published his memoir, Greenlights. Next, McConaughey will be heard in Sing 2. The actor is also considering a potential political bid.

Kyle Chandler (Agent Patrick Denham)

In the role of Agent Patrick Denham, a hard-nosed FBI agent who investigates Jordan’s long history of criminality, Kyle Chandler plays a law-abiding man in a world filled with criminals in The Wolf of Wall Street. Most notably, the actor won an Emmy for his starring role in NBC's Friday Night Lights. Additionally, Chandler gave a two-time Emmy-nominated lead performance in Bloodline. He was also Emmy-nominated for his guest turn in Grey's Anatomy. Furthermore, Chandler starred in Early Edition, which he also produced, Homefront, What About Joan?, and The Lyon's Den. His other TV credits include Catch-22, Robot Chicken, and King of the Hill. Recently, Chandler was heard in Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions.

Additionally, on the big screen, Kyle Chandler played Hamilton Jordan in Argo. Also, the actor was seen in Super 8, Manchester by the Sea, King Kong, Game Night, First Man, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Furthermore, Chandler appeared in The Kingdom, The Spectacular Now, Zero Dark Thirty, Carol, and The Midnight Sky. Most recently, he was seen in Godzilla vs. Kong. Next, Chandler will appear in Slumberland. Moreover, the award-winning film-TV actor is signed on to star in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingtown and Showtime's Super Pumped.

Rob Reiner (Max Belfort)

Playing the part of Max Belfort, Jordan’s belabored father, Rob Reiner played a perpetually pissed-off patriarch in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. As an actor, he’s best known for his two-time Emmy-winning performance as Michael Stivic in CBS’s All in the Family. Also, Reiner appeared in Free Country, The Beverly Hillbillies, and New Girl. Most recently, he was seen in Paramount+'s The Good Fight, Netflix’s Hollywood, and Quibi’s Home Movie: The Princess Bride. As a writer, additionally, Reiner had a hand in The Smothers Brothers, The Super, Happy Days, and The Partridge Family, as well as All in the Family.

Most notably, Rob Reiner is acclaimed for his work as a filmmaker, particularly his Oscar-nominated direction in A Few Good Men. His other famous films include When Harry Met Sally …, This Is Spinal Tap, Misery, The Princess Bride, The American President, Stand By Me, The Sure Thing, and The Bucket List. Reiner's most recent movie was 2017’s Shock and Awe, which he also acted in. He can also be seen in Bullets Over Broadway, Primary Colors, Sleepless in Seattle, Throw Momma From the Train, Postcards from the Edge, and The Jerk.

Jon Bernthal (Brad)

As Brad Bodnick, Jordan’s drug-dealing friend, Jon Bernthal plays a contemptible criminal in The Wolf of Wall Street. Notably, the actor came into prominence through his memorable performance as Shane Walsh in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Additionally, Bernthal is recognized for his portrayal of Frank Castle, i.e. The Punisher, in Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher. Furthermore, he was seen in Show Me a Hero, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and The Pacific. Coming up next, Bernthal stars in Showtime’s American Gigolo and HBO’s We Own This City.

Away from television, Jon Bernthal was seen in Baby Driver, Fury, Wind River, Widows, Ford v Ferrari, Sicario, The Accountant, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. He was also heard in Justice League vs. Teen Titans. Most recently, Bernthal starred in Small Engine Repair, which he also produced. The actor was also seen in Those Who Wish Me Dead, Viena and the Fantomes, and The Many Saints of Newark. Next, Bernthal will appear in King Richard and The Unforgivable. Moreover, he’ll produce and star in Sharp Stick.

Jon Favreau (Manny Riskin)

In the role of Manny Riskin, Jordan’s overworked lawyer, Jon Favreau provides a splashy cameo in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. As an actor, he wrote and starred in Swingers, propelling his career. Later, Favreau wrote, directed, and starred in Made and Chef. His other acting credits include Rudy, I Love You, Man, The Break-Up, Something’s Gotta Give, Daredevil, The Replacements, Deep Impact, Batman Forever, John Carter, and Couples Retreat, which he co-wrote.

Most notably, Jon Favreau directed Elf, Iron Man 1 & 2, Cowboys & Aliens, Zathura: A Space Adventure, The Jungle Book (2016), and The Lion King (2019) — nearly all of which he also acted in. Additionally, he played Happy Hogan in several MCU movies that he didn’t simultaneously direct, including the Spider-Man movies, Iron Man 3, and Avengers: Endgame. Next, Favreau will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Currently, he’s the showrunner of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. As an actor, Favreau was also seen in Friends and Chicago Hope.

Cristin Milioti (Teresa Petrillo)

Playing the part of Teresa Petrillo, Jordan’s hairdresser spouse, Cristin Milioti is a loyal wife to our unfaithful (and unstable) protagonist in The Wolf of Wall Street. Most notably, the TV actress played Tracy McConnell, i.e. “The Mother,” in CBS's How I Met Your Mother. Also, Milioti had a recurring role as Betsy Solverson in FX's Fargo Season 2. Her other notable TV credits include The Mindy Project, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, The Sopranos, A to Z, Modern Love, Black Mirror, and No Activity. Additionally, Milioti was seen in Amazon Prime's Death to 2020. Furthermore, on the stage, she was Tony-nominated for her starring role in Once: The Musical and she appeared in productions of Stunning and That Face.

Additionally, away from television, Cristin Miloti starred in Hulu’s Palm Springs. Her other movie credits include Sleepwalk with Me, Breakable You, It Had to Be You, Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship, The Brass Teapot, and Year of the Carnivore. Most recently, Miloti starred in HBO Max’s Made for Love, which was renewed for a second season . Moreover, she guest-starred on Showtime’s ZIWE.

Jean Dujardin (Jean Jacques Saurel)

As Jean Jacques Saurel, a corrupt Swiss banker, Jean Dujardin plays a crooked character with a misleading smile in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Most notably, the actor won an Oscar for his lead performance in The Artist. Additionally, Dujardin starred in OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies and its sequel, OSS 117: Lost in Rio. His other notable film credits include Brice de Nice, 99 Francs, The Players, The Monuments Men, I Feel Good, The Connection, Mobius, Lucky Luke, and A View of Love. Last year, Dujardin gave a great performance in Deerskin. He also appeared in An Officer and a Spy. Most recently, Dujardin reprised his titular role in OSS 117: From Africa with Love and he starred in Presidents. Currently, the award-winning actor is filming Les Chemins de pierre.

Outside of film, Jean Dujardin gained prominence through Un gars, une fille. The actor can also be seen in Call My Agent!, Farce Attaque, Carre Blanc, and Palizzi.

The Wolf of Wall Street is available to stream on Showtime.