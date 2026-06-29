What’s It Like To Have A Critical Darling Then Get A 38% On Rotten Tomatoes? Olivia Wilde Knows
She's seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
Olivia Wilde has a hit on the 2026 movie schedule, with critics raving about the latest Seth Rogen movie, The Invite. It's a big win for Wilde, who talked about how the movie came about in part because she followed up one of her greatest movies with the somewhat infamous Don't Worry Darling.
Readers may remember Wilde's directorial debut with Booksmart, and how many praised it as the equivalent of Superbad for young women. The actress and director told Variety about how the success is welcome and a "blessing", but it can also come with some downsides as well:
It seemed things would only go up from there, but then came Don't Worry Darling, in which her behind-the-scenes marriage drama and on-set tensions piled onto a movie that critics largely panned. While the film received some praise for its performances, the overall story for it was deemed lacking and unworthy of the hype it generated.
Now removed from all the drama of that project, Olivia Wilde talked about how going from Booksmart to Don't Worry Darling helped pave the way for The Invite. It may sound odd to say, but she explained, when talking about the bad reviews the film received for various reasons:
That liberation led to The Invite, in which Olivia Wilde directs and stars alongside Seth Rogen in an A24 comedy with a a stressful trailer. The whole thing goes off the rails when their neighbors, played by Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, propose they all engage in an extramarital affair. If that sounds familiar, the movie is a remake of the 2020 Spanish film The People Upstairs. A fun concept, but probably not one to invite any neighbors over to watch, unless you're into that sort of thing.
It's a great lesson for budding directors in Hollywood that success isn't always assured and can be difficult to sustain. I'm sure that Olivia Wilde would've loved to have Don't Worry Darling get as much love as Booksmart and The Invite, but I think the main takeaway was that having the follow-up fumble at the box office wasn't the death knell of Wilde's directing career. She's back on top again with another hit, and while she may make another flop in the future, it looks like she has the right mindset now, knowing that it ultimately means nothing as to what comes next.
The Invite is in theaters right now, but readers may have to search out what theaters and showtimes work for them. There are so many other movies making waves this summer, now might be the time to grab one of those unlimited subscriptions to see all of them before they come to streaming!
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.