Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
We've heard about the on-set drama, but what about the movie?
As disturbingly provocative as the Don’t Worry Darling trailer makes the movie appear, the rumors of behind-the-scenes drama have been the focus of the media's attention in regards to the film. Debates over whether or not Harry Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine at the premiere, as well as director/star Olivia Wilde’s alleged feud with Florence Pugh have dominated the headlines, but what about the movie and the performances? Well, the reviews are in, and despite some lukewarm opinions about the film overall, the critics are raving about Pugh's turn in the thriller.
Despite the five-minute applause Don’t Worry Darling received at the Venice Film Festival, early reactions were mixed. With the film set to hit theaters on September 23, let’s take a look at what the critics are saying to get a better idea of what to expect, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Don’t Worry Darling. Eric Eisenberg rates it 2 stars out of 5, saying that despite a promising first act, the film loses momentum quickly. Florence Pugh, however, proves that she’s one of Hollywood’s biggest talents:
Brian Lowry of CNN says the on-screen drama isn’t as interesting as the on-set drama, and it’s probably comments like that that have actor Rainn Wilson wanting to play Chris Pine in a movie about the behind-the-scenes goings-on. This critic says Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort is a setback after Booksmart, and one would be OK to wait and see what she and Florence Pugh do next:
Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com calls Florence Pugh a “powerhouse,” noting that her acting next to Harry Styles doesn’t do himself any favors in his first major movie role. She rates the movie 2 stars, saying:
Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post gives the movie 1.5 out of 4 stars and agrees with her counterparts when it comes to the actors portraying Don’t Worry Darling’s leading couple. The critic states:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates it 3 stars out of 5, calling Don’t Worry Darling a well-crafted thriller with a lot to say, but this critic thinks the payoff is wholly unsatisfying. From the review:
The critics all seem to agree that Florence Pugh brings her full star power to Don’t Worry Darling. If you’re intrigued by the concept and whatever twists are in store, you can catch this film in theaters starting on Friday, September 23. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next outing to the theater.
