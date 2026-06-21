Olivia Wilde Spoke Out About Her Split From Jason Sudeikis, But He (Allegedly) Thinks Harry Styles Should Have Come Up

When Don’t Worry Darling came out in 2022, the movie was practically overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes drama — from the alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh to the “spitgate” drama between Chris Pine and Harry Styles to Wilde’s romance with Styles following her split from Jason Sudeikis. Now that the director is speaking out again about her breakup from the Ted Lasso star, Sudeikis allegedly thinks Styles should be part of the conversation.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their relationship back in 2020, but the topic of their breakup came up when Wilde was discussing her next directorial project The Invite, which she also stars in. She opened up about the conversation that made it clear they were over, and according to sources for Naughty But Nice podcaster Rob Shuter, the comments reportedly rubbed the Saturday Night Live alum the wrong way. An insider said:

Jason is incredibly private and was shocked to see this story resurface years later. His first thought was their children. One day they’ll read these interviews, and that’s what hurts the most.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde share two children — Otis (born in 2014) and Daisy (2016) — who played a big role in the contention between the couple when they broke up.

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In 2022 Sudeikis had Wilde served with custody papers while she was on stage at Comic-Con promoting Don’t Worry Darling. He said he regretted how that played out but explained at the time that he didn’t want it to happen in front of the kids at Harry Styles’ home or at their school.

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In addition to all of that drama resurfacing so many years later, Jason Sudeikis allegedly feels like Olivia Wilde’s story oversimplifies what led to their split According to another source:

The narrative makes it sound like Jason simply checked out of the relationship.

For instance, there’s no mention of how Harry Styles entered the picture and how he reportedly affected the couple. A third insider alleged:

Jason and those closest to him feel the real story is being overlooked. From their perspective, everything changed when Olivia fell for Harry.

Olivia Wilde has said she did not leave Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles and that her previous relationship was over long before she started dating her co-star. However, a former nanny suggested there was overlap between the two.

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Since the Booksmart director and the One Direction alum broke up in 2022, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were able to repair their relationship enough for cordial co-parenting — they were even seen hugging it out in 2023 — so hopefully this latest resurfacing of their past drama doesn’t cause too much of a backslide.

You’ll be able to see Olivia Wilde in action when The Invite hits the 2026 movie calendar on Friday, June 26. The relationship comedy also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton. As for Jason Sudeikis, he’s been working on Ted Lasso Season 4, which is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on Wednesday, August 5, streaming with an Apple TV subscription.