Olivia Wilde Spoke Out About Her Split From Jason Sudeikis, But He (Allegedly) Thinks Harry Styles Should Have Come Up
Old wounds have been reopened.
When Don’t Worry Darling came out in 2022, the movie was practically overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes drama — from the alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh to the “spitgate” drama between Chris Pine and Harry Styles to Wilde’s romance with Styles following her split from Jason Sudeikis. Now that the director is speaking out again about her breakup from the Ted Lasso star, Sudeikis allegedly thinks Styles should be part of the conversation.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their relationship back in 2020, but the topic of their breakup came up when Wilde was discussing her next directorial project The Invite, which she also stars in. She opened up about the conversation that made it clear they were over, and according to sources for Naughty But Nice podcaster Rob Shuter, the comments reportedly rubbed the Saturday Night Live alum the wrong way. An insider said:
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde share two children — Otis (born in 2014) and Daisy (2016) — who played a big role in the contention between the couple when they broke up.
In 2022 Sudeikis had Wilde served with custody papers while she was on stage at Comic-Con promoting Don’t Worry Darling. He said he regretted how that played out but explained at the time that he didn’t want it to happen in front of the kids at Harry Styles’ home or at their school.
In addition to all of that drama resurfacing so many years later, Jason Sudeikis allegedly feels like Olivia Wilde’s story oversimplifies what led to their split According to another source:
For instance, there’s no mention of how Harry Styles entered the picture and how he reportedly affected the couple. A third insider alleged:
Olivia Wilde has said she did not leave Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles and that her previous relationship was over long before she started dating her co-star. However, a former nanny suggested there was overlap between the two.
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Since the Booksmart director and the One Direction alum broke up in 2022, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were able to repair their relationship enough for cordial co-parenting — they were even seen hugging it out in 2023 — so hopefully this latest resurfacing of their past drama doesn’t cause too much of a backslide.
You’ll be able to see Olivia Wilde in action when The Invite hits the 2026 movie calendar on Friday, June 26. The relationship comedy also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton. As for Jason Sudeikis, he’s been working on Ted Lasso Season 4, which is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on Wednesday, August 5, streaming with an Apple TV subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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