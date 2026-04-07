A24’s The Invite Trailer Has Me Stressing Out About Seth Rogen And Olivia Wilde’s Dinner Party

Now that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama has arrived to the 2026 release schedule, there are four more upcoming A24 movies to look forward to this year. The last of the bunch, titled The Invite (an English adaptation of Cesc Gray’s Spanish film The People Upstairs), doubles as Olivia Wilde’s directorial follow-up to 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling. She additionally stars alongside Seth Rogen, and the first trailer for The Invite has me stressing out about the dinner party their characters are holding.

Although The Invite is labeled as a comedy, many A24 movies contain some degree of tension, and this one isn’t bucking that trend. The Invite, written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, sees Rogen and Wilde (who shared screen time just last year in an episode of Apple TV’s The Studio) playing couple Joe and Angela, who are having a rough patch when the movie begins, and hosting a dinner party for their upstairs neighbors Pína and Hawk, respectively played by Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton. Just seeing Angela call out Joe for not complimenting her enough is awkward.

The weirdness just keeps ratcheting up as the trailer continues, most notably when it’s strongly implied that Pína and Hawk are swingers and would like to include Joe and Angela in their sexual escapades. The song choice of “Ring My Bell” certainly hammers that home. Now that by itself wouldn’t necessarily be odd, depending on who you ask, but then preview for The Invite wraps up with bizarre imagery and moments. From Angela sticking her fingers into a stick of butter to Joe screaming out in pain over what looks like… you know what, I won’t get into that here.

I’m thinking The Invite will be similar to last year’s uncomfortable A24 release Friendship, which was hilarious, but so cringe to get through (I still haven’t forgotten about the soap punishment scene). One difference here is that it seems like the events will be contained to just the one apartment, or perhaps there will be a point in the movie Joe and/or Angela sneak into Pína and Hawk’s apartment. Either way, I am intrigued to learn just what the full deal is with Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton’s characters in The Invite, and what ramifications their… unique interests will have on Joe and Angela’s marriage.

The Invite opens in theaters on June 26, the same day as Supergirl and Jackass 5, and just one week after A24’s The Death of Robin Hood sees Hugh Jackman playing an aged version of the legendary archer. I’m sure the Olivia Wilde-helmed movie will generate a lot of chatter, including at dinner parties, but I just know I’m going to be squirming uncomfortably once I sit down to watch it.