Harry Potter Just Got A Cool Time Turner Popcorn Bucket, And Where Do I Sign Up?
'My use and value, unto you, Are gauged by what you have to do.'
Anyone attending Universal Studios Hollywood’s first Fan Fest Nights is in for a treat, and I’m not just talking about all of Universal Studios’ best rides. In addition to after-hours attractions for fans of franchises like Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, Back to the Future and more, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is debuting a novelty popcorn bucket that will surely have fans like me running for their Floo Powder.
While we’re always down for a Harry Potter movie marathon (with all movies available to stream with a Max subscription), Potterheads will be able to get more hands-on when Fan Fest Nights kick off April 25. There will be plenty for witches and wizards to enjoy, and if you’re in need of sustenance after a few Flights of the Hippogriff, Universal is introducing the perfect option. The park showed off its new popcorn bucket on Instagram, which is made in the style of a Time-Turner. Check it out:
We’re seeing more and more custom popcorn buckets these days, but I have to say, this Harry Potter Time-Turner bucket may be the coolest thing I’ve ever wanted to eat out of. For one, it looks about as complicated as the tool that first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but hopefully you won’t need someone as smart as Hermione to help you get to the snack inside the collectible item.
Just like the necklace in the books and movies, the Time-Turner popcorn bowl features an hourglass in the middle (please tell me that’s salt in there, instead of sand) surrounded by rings to help you go back in time to make sure you’re able to hit all of the Fan Fest Nights attractions you want.
Fans seemed pretty excited to get their hands on these, as comments included:
- Omg heck YES! See yall SOON 😍 – misswizardingworld
- OMG NEED!!!!!! 😍😍 – enchantingthrills
- Well lemme get room in my suitcase ready! – hecallsmepineappleprincess
- Definitely going to pick this up😍❤️ – lulumoonowlbooks
- I want this in my life YESTERDAY – myepicuniverse
- Ok this is ICONIC BEHAVIOR – benchlandia
A closer look at the popcorn bucket shows that its rings can be locked or unlocked to allow the bucket to spin, and it seems to come with a removable strap for easier carrying. I have to admit, this one’s up there with Disneyland’s ‘90s throwback bucket and Snow White’s bejeweled mining carts. There’s no telling what the lines will be like for the Time-Turner buckets, but I can only imagine they will rival EPCOT’s crazy long line for Bambi’s Thumper.
Whether or not you partake in the Wizarding World’s time-traveling fun, Fan Fest Nights will allow Harry Potter fans to meet some of Newt Scamander’s magical creatures (including a Niffler and a baby dragon!), and the Hogwarts Always — the projection show at Hogwarts Castle that debuted at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 — will be shown at the Hollywood park. Grab your broomsticks and wands, my friends.
