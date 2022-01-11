Epcot's International Festival Of The Arts Is Paying Tribute To A Fan Favorite Character In A Very Tasty Way

Disney Parks fans are a dedicated lot, with intense devotion to various attractions and characters being a driving force in that fandom. Figment, the dragon of Journey Into The Imagination fame , is one of those figures that brings out all sorts of reactions when it comes to the most hardcore of Disney fans. Thanks to some recent news about Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World, the little purple flier is about to be paid tribute in a very tasty way thanks to an appropriate treat that’ll be available for a limited time only.

Figment’s Tasty Tribute During The Epcot International Festival Of The Arts

Revealing this new goodie on its official TikTok, Disney Parks has announced that as of January 14th, a special Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket will be available for guests to purchase! Filled with rainbow-colored popcorn, it’s a practical must-have for fans of the small dragon in the world of big dreams. Take a look for yourself thanks to the official announcement video:

Shaped like the head of the dragon that made a splash upon his 1983 debut , this collectible is probably going to cause quite a fuss. One reason for this is because it looks like it’s only available during Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 14th to February 21st. Right there is a potential for scarcity and heightened demand colliding in the middle of your magical day.

Also, this is a Figment collectable, which only further amps up the possibilities of tons of park-goers slogging through Epcot trying to find the goods. Even Figment’s former co-star Eric Idle would recognize this is a potential recipe for disaster; and with that in mind, let’s go over what you need to know in the quest for this adorable keepsake.

What You Should Know Before Buying Your Own Figment Popcorn Bucket

There are further details on this beautiful Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket that were revealed in a recent story run by People . In addition to revealing the rainbow popcorn that comes in Figment’s plastic head, the publication also noted that you’ll be able to find it at the Port of Entry Shop’s Pop Eats stand. It's also worth noting the fact that this bucket is limited to “2 per guest,” just in case you were hoping to buy a ton in one sitting.