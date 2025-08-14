Watching Amy Poehler Get Hilariously ‘Pissed’ At Adam Scott Over Severance's Season 2 Finale Perfectly Encapsulates My Feelings About It
Girl, same.
Severance ended on the 2025 TV schedule months ago; however, my mind is still boggled by its ending. Every day, my opinion changes. Some days, I’m livid that Mark left his wife Gemma on the other side of the door, and others, I totally get why he ran back into the building with Helly. Now, Amy Poehler has expressed her frustrations over all this to her former Parks and Rec co-star and the lead of the Apple TV+ hit, Adam Scott, and it perfectly encapsulates my feelings.
Now, before she got “pissed,” Poehler was complimenting Severance’s Season 2 finale during an episode of Good Hang. However, after she called it “incredible,” she stopped mid-sentence and made the funny face below:
Adam Scott was confused by that look, so his former TV wife dived into what caused the reaction, saying:
Listen, Mark’s choice to run away from Gemma was shocking. So, after repeating “I know” while looking at a jaw-dropped Poehler, Scott asked if she was “pissed” about what happened. In response, she said:
Dude, same! No matter what side of the debate you fall on, it was hard not to scream something along the lines of “Dude!” after Mark made his choice. And Amy Poehler didn’t back down from that point either. While she adores Britt Lower, who plays Helly, and has worked with her before, she couldn’t see past Mark running back into Lumon with her, which led to her “But.”
And after saying “but,” the Parks and Rec lead made the face below at her former co-star, fully illustrating her frustration over the whole situation:
What followed was a semi-intense and overall funny debate between Scott and Poehler. And I’m not gonna lie, I’ve had conversations with others where I’ve played both sides of this debate. Here’s the very entertaining back and forth:
- Adam Scott: Well, what other choice was Innie Mark going to make?
- Amy Poehler: Oh, I don’t know, the choice where you go with your wife?
- Adam Scott: So, walk out the door and end your life?
- Amy Poehler: Yes! You go to the door!
- Adam Scott: Really, that’s the choice you would make?
- Amy Poehler: What do you mean end your life?
- Adam Scott: He walks out that door, he doesn’t know if he’s ever coming back. He walks out that door, he becomes his outie. He doesn’t know if that outie is ever going to walk back in that building.
- Amy Poehler: But that building is not great.
- Adam Scott: No, but it’s better than not existing.
- Amy Poehler: But is it?!?
Admittedly, when Mark left his wife Gemma, it was shocking. However, after thinking about it, it’s important to remember that Innie Mark doesn’t really know her; he is also in love with Helly. Oh, and if he leaves, he might never return, meaning he could die. However, now Outie Mark has been left in a way, and so has his wife...
This leads to the final element of the Parks and Recreation co-stars’ conversation. While the Leslie Knope actor joked about how flustered she was about the finale, she also noted that that’s what made it so great.
She explained that she immediately texted Adam Scott after she finished watching the finale, and noted that that kind of cliffhanger and excitement that evokes such a visceral reaction is what makes TV so fun. All-in-all, this was a relatable and hilarious interaction, and I’ll be watching it on repeat (you can too, it starts at 41:55) as we wait for Severance Season 3.
Overall, as a massive Parks and Rec and Severance fan, this whole interaction made my heart happy, and it reignited all the mixed and passionate emotions I have about Mark’s choice. Now, the wait is really on to see what happens in the aftermath of that Season 2 finale, which you can re-watch and feel all the emotions Amy Poehler felt with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
