Why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato And More Allegedly Opted To Part Ways With Manager Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun – arguably one of the most successful managers and music execs in Hollywood – has seen some major changes to his business dealings as of late. In recent weeks, he’s lost a number of high profile clients. Those who’ve since left his agency are Ariana Grande , Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel. It’s also been reported that Justin Bieber is planning to part ways with him. It’s likely that many are wondering why so many stars are pulling away from the businessman. Well, an insider dropped some details on why the A-listers supposedly made the decision to split from Braun.

On the outside looking in, it would appear that all of this is happening quite suddenly. A source, however, claims it’s actually the opposite. They allege that the dissolutions of these business partnerships have been on the horizon for some time now. They also say that the relationships between the Schoolboy Records and his clients were strained due to a professional change on his part:

The separation between Scooter and his artists has been a long time coming. They have felt undervalued and underappreciated and like Scooter hasn't been present since the HYBE deal.

In 2021, Scooter Braun became the CEO of HYBE America after the South Korea-based parent company purchased Ithaca Holdings from Braun and the Carlyle Group. 42-year-old Braun has since taken on new responsibilities as a result. But as the source claimed to ET , those have allegedly had a less-than-positive impact on how he’s been handling his talent. The unnamed individual shared another sentiment with the news outlet in regard to how Braun supposedly feels about his managerial obligations:

Scooter is focusing on his role at HYBE and doesn't want to deal with day-to-day manager responsibilities.

The stars at the center of this situation have remained mum, though rumors about their exits have continued to swirl. A source that’s reportedly close to Demi Lovato told ET that the split was “amicable.” Lovato has since signed a new management agreement with Good World Management, which is headed up by Brandon Creed. Meanwhile, it’s been said that Braun’s breakup with Ariana Grande is a bit more complex. One insider asserts that Grande’s affair with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater factored into her decision. Grande’s former manager purportedly didn’t provide her with ample support amid the flurry of backlash she faced after her relationship with Slater was divulged.

At this point, many eyes are likely on Justin Bieber, as he apparently makes business moves for the future. He and Scooter Braun seem to have had a complex working relationship – one that hasn’t been without occasional drama. Braun actually used to fear for Bieber’s life years ago due to the Grammy winner’s lifestyle. On the flip side, it was rumored that Bieber became entangled in Braun’s feud with Taylor Swift over her masters, with the specific link being his past relationship with Selena Gomez.