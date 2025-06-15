‘Taylor Buries Hatchets But Keeps Maps Where She Put Them.’ Insider Speaks On The Latest In What Happened Between Blake Lively And Taylor Swift
"If he drops my name, then I owe him nothing."
Before the It Ends with Us legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the actress’ friendship with Taylor Swift seemed unbreakable. They went to Chiefs games together and had date nights with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce. Swift even included Lively’s kids' names in her music. All that's changed now and, even after a judge dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit, a source alleges things might never be the same for the besties.
Taylor Swift unwillingly became involved in the lawsuits between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after he accused Lively of using Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds to strong-arm him into using Lively’s version of the pivotal rooftop scene in It Ends with Us (streaming now with a Netflix subscription). An insider suggested to Page Six that’s not the kind of thing Swift is likely to let go, saying:
The source is referring to a lyric from “End Game,” and it certainly seems appropriate to the situation, as they continued:
In the text message, which was included in Justin Baldoni’s court filing, Blake Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, with her husband and best friend being her “dragons.” Being used in this way is something Lively and Taylor Swift can’t recover from, the insider said:
Justin Baldoni’s legal team eventually withdrew their subpoena of Taylor Swift, after her father Scott Swift allegedly leaked a threat from Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl star’s team reportedly asked that the Midnights artist delete text messages and release a statement supporting Lively and, if Taylor refused, personal texts between her and Lively would be released.
Fans have been speculating for months what was going on behind the scenes of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship. The singer’s silence regarding her friend’s sexual harassment lawsuit seemed to speak volumes, and the two haven’t been seen together since October 2024. Travis Kelce even unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on social media.
The insider claimed Taylor Swift was hurt that Blake Lively would use her name to fight her battles, because that seemed to go against the very nature of their friendship. The source said:
We’ll have to see if time can heal the wound allegedly formed between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Because, based on the source's comments, even if the lawsuit is no longer an issue for the Eras Tour star, it seems like quite a bit of damage was already done.
