‘Taylor Buries Hatchets But Keeps Maps Where She Put Them.’ Insider Speaks On The Latest In What Happened Between Blake Lively And Taylor Swift

Before the It Ends with Us legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the actress’ friendship with Taylor Swift seemed unbreakable. They went to Chiefs games together and had date nights with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce. Swift even included Lively’s kids' names in her music. All that's changed now and, even after a judge dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit, a source alleges things might never be the same for the besties.

Taylor Swift unwillingly became involved in the lawsuits between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after he accused Lively of using Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds to strong-arm him into using Lively’s version of the pivotal rooftop scene in It Ends with Us (streaming now with a Netflix subscription). An insider suggested to Page Six that’s not the kind of thing Swift is likely to let go, saying:

Taylor buries hatchets but keeps maps of where she put them, remember?

The source is referring to a lyric from “End Game,” and it certainly seems appropriate to the situation, as they continued:

She will forever be furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text.

In the text message, which was included in Justin Baldoni’s court filing, Blake Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, with her husband and best friend being her “dragons.” Being used in this way is something Lively and Taylor Swift can’t recover from, the insider said:

The damage Justin did by revealing those texts— the ‘dragons’ text most especially, and by his initial subpoena, even though he dropped it— is lasting and probably permanent. The truth is, the text wasn’t even accurate. That’s not the kind of friendship they ever had— Taylor would never think of herself as Blake’s ‘dragon,’ or protector, or someone who would interfere on her behalf.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team eventually withdrew their subpoena of Taylor Swift, after her father Scott Swift allegedly leaked a threat from Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl star’s team reportedly asked that the Midnights artist delete text messages and release a statement supporting Lively and, if Taylor refused, personal texts between her and Lively would be released.

Fans have been speculating for months what was going on behind the scenes of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship. The singer’s silence regarding her friend’s sexual harassment lawsuit seemed to speak volumes, and the two haven’t been seen together since October 2024. Travis Kelce even unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on social media.

The insider claimed Taylor Swift was hurt that Blake Lively would use her name to fight her battles, because that seemed to go against the very nature of their friendship. The source said:

They were baking pals, travel pals, home decor pals… and to be totally honest, billionaire pals. They got along because they each lived their lives with the sort of trappings and access and privilege that tons of money brings. It was nice to be with someone else who ‘gets it’ and who absolutely didn’t seem to need a thing from Taylor, since she had her own millions. [Swift] was deeply wounded and, even if that heals, the scar will remain.

We’ll have to see if time can heal the wound allegedly formed between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Because, based on the source's comments, even if the lawsuit is no longer an issue for the Eras Tour star, it seems like quite a bit of damage was already done.