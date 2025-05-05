Justin Bieber Lost An Estimated $90 Million When He Pulled Out Of His Tour In 2022. Now He’s Allegedly Blowing Through His Remaining Earnings

Justin Bieber has been all over social media lately, smoking, partying with friends at Coachella and even confronting paparazzi, as rumors persist that he and wife Hailey are having issues. In fact, some of his recent behavior has people starting to worry about his finances, given the fact that he lost a lot of money when he pulled out of his tour back in 2022 and hasn’t been working. Let’s break down what happened and why insiders are concerned.

Justin Bieber Made Money By Selling The Rights To His Music, But Source Suggests He’s Blowing Through His Fortune

Looking at Hailey and Justin Bieber, you wouldn’t think money was something they’d have to be concerned about. After skyrocketing to pop stardom in the 2010s, the Biebs has an estimated worth of $300 million, with about $200 million of that coming from the deal he struck in 2023 to sell the publishing rights to his music, Page Six reports.

However, Justin Bieber hasn’t put out new music since Justice in 2021, and he hasn’t performed regularly since pulling the plug on that album’s tour in 2022. According to a “well-placed” insider:

People are worried about him. He’s literally going on [Instagram] live, smoking weed and looking out of his mind.

Since Hailey Bieber gave birth to son Jack Blues in August, Justin has been partying and allegedly doing drugs, and many are concerned about his behavior, as he’s reportedly cut ties with longtime friends and has been getting closer to more questionable characters as he continues to live a lavish lifestyle.

Why Justin Bieber Canceled His Justice World Tour And Lost $90 Million

When the Justice World Tour kicked off in February 2022, it was a long time coming for fans, who had originally planned to attend the tour closer to the release of his Changes and Justice albums. However, the pandemic forced the dates to be pushed, and then Bieber chose to end the tour six months early after being diagnosed with Type 2 Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ramsay Hunt is a rare disease that causes facial paralysis. It occurs when a shingles outbreak impacts the facial nerve close to the ear and can also cause hearing loss. After initially canceling a few concert dates, he decided to end the tour altogether, losing out on an estimated $90 million in income. He also was indebted to the tour’s promoter AEG for $20 million. Justin Bieber’s then-manager Scooter Braun paid the debt, but Bieber reportedly only reimbursed some of that.

Whether or not the diagnosis is what has kept Justin Bieber from working is unknown, but THR reports he is “very close” to finishing a new album.

Lavish Spending Continues As Hailey Bieber Becomes The ‘Breadwinner’

Despite having no new music or giving performances — tours are where musicians make their money these days — Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to spend in what many consider an alarming way. The source said:

These two are traveling on vacations every two days on Instagram, they’re running around with full-time security and there’s no money coming in for a long time.

Justin Bieber owns six homes and flies his friends around on private jets. While one source alleged that he spent $300,000 at Nobu at Coachella, another source denied that he visited the sushi eatery.

Either way, it’s thought that Hailey Bieber has “become kind of the breadwinner” of the family, bringing in money with her beauty brand Rhode. However, despite spending big bucks on jewelry to honor her son, Hailey’s company is only being a few years old, and an insider says there’s no way it’s bankrolling their high-spending lifestyle at this point:

Rhode hasn’t made any money yet. If they sell she’ll make a lot of money. There’s no money that comes out of it. It’s all going back into marketing … If they sell Rhode they’ll be exponentially wealthy and I really hope they do.

Between the constant news reports, social media posts that show JB partying and his own musings on faith, it does seem like something is going on behind the scenes. We’ll have to see if the Biebs does come through with new music to help support his spending habits.