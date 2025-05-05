Justin Bieber Lost An Estimated $90 Million When He Pulled Out Of His Tour In 2022. Now He’s Allegedly Blowing Through His Remaining Earnings
How did he get here?
Justin Bieber has been all over social media lately, smoking, partying with friends at Coachella and even confronting paparazzi, as rumors persist that he and wife Hailey are having issues. In fact, some of his recent behavior has people starting to worry about his finances, given the fact that he lost a lot of money when he pulled out of his tour back in 2022 and hasn’t been working. Let’s break down what happened and why insiders are concerned.
Justin Bieber Made Money By Selling The Rights To His Music, But Source Suggests He’s Blowing Through His Fortune
Looking at Hailey and Justin Bieber, you wouldn’t think money was something they’d have to be concerned about. After skyrocketing to pop stardom in the 2010s, the Biebs has an estimated worth of $300 million, with about $200 million of that coming from the deal he struck in 2023 to sell the publishing rights to his music, Page Six reports.
However, Justin Bieber hasn’t put out new music since Justice in 2021, and he hasn’t performed regularly since pulling the plug on that album’s tour in 2022. According to a “well-placed” insider:
Since Hailey Bieber gave birth to son Jack Blues in August, Justin has been partying and allegedly doing drugs, and many are concerned about his behavior, as he’s reportedly cut ties with longtime friends and has been getting closer to more questionable characters as he continues to live a lavish lifestyle.
Why Justin Bieber Canceled His Justice World Tour And Lost $90 Million
When the Justice World Tour kicked off in February 2022, it was a long time coming for fans, who had originally planned to attend the tour closer to the release of his Changes and Justice albums. However, the pandemic forced the dates to be pushed, and then Bieber chose to end the tour six months early after being diagnosed with Type 2 Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Ramsay Hunt is a rare disease that causes facial paralysis. It occurs when a shingles outbreak impacts the facial nerve close to the ear and can also cause hearing loss. After initially canceling a few concert dates, he decided to end the tour altogether, losing out on an estimated $90 million in income. He also was indebted to the tour’s promoter AEG for $20 million. Justin Bieber’s then-manager Scooter Braun paid the debt, but Bieber reportedly only reimbursed some of that.
Whether or not the diagnosis is what has kept Justin Bieber from working is unknown, but THR reports he is “very close” to finishing a new album.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lavish Spending Continues As Hailey Bieber Becomes The ‘Breadwinner’
Despite having no new music or giving performances — tours are where musicians make their money these days — Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to spend in what many consider an alarming way. The source said:
Justin Bieber owns six homes and flies his friends around on private jets. While one source alleged that he spent $300,000 at Nobu at Coachella, another source denied that he visited the sushi eatery.
Either way, it’s thought that Hailey Bieber has “become kind of the breadwinner” of the family, bringing in money with her beauty brand Rhode. However, despite spending big bucks on jewelry to honor her son, Hailey’s company is only being a few years old, and an insider says there’s no way it’s bankrolling their high-spending lifestyle at this point:
Between the constant news reports, social media posts that show JB partying and his own musings on faith, it does seem like something is going on behind the scenes. We’ll have to see if the Biebs does come through with new music to help support his spending habits.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Working With John Belushi, Lorne Michaels Used To 'Ban' Chris Farley From SNL Amidst Drug Addiction: 'Obviously, It Didn't Do It For Him'
’Crazy’ Fans Told One Office Alum ‘F–k You' After Her Dog Died, All Thanks To Playing A Character Who Came Between Jim And Pam