Why Daniel Craig Got The Bond Role Over Henry Cavill, According To Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn says he knows more about why Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond over Henry Cavill.
The role of James Bond on the big screen is one of the most coveted in film. When the role is available, as it is now, the talk surrounding who it could be is nearly endless. Henry Cavill is one of the names that is being thrown around now as a potential successor for Daniel Craig, but Cavill competed with Craig for the role the last time it was up for grabs, and it sounds like he may have gotten closer to it than even he realized.
Cavill and his Argylle director Matthew Vaughn were interviewed by Sirius XM recently and asked about their respective Bond ambitions. Vaughn, like Cavill, has reportedly been considered to direct Bond films in the past, and possibly the future as well. Vaughn answered the question by revealing that he was working at Pinewood Studios around the time the Bond decision was being made, and the fact that Cavill was a finalist for the role led Vaughn to cast him in another movie. The director explained…
Henry Cavill’s role in Vaughn’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Stardust, isn’t too big, but it was the actor’s most prominent role to that point, so it probably is fair to say that Vaughn “discovered” Cavill. However, it sounds like Casino Royale director Martin Campbell was almost the one to do the discovering, as Vaughn claims Campbell actually preferred Cavill to Craig, but it was franchise producer Barbara Broccoli who made the final call. Vaughn continued…
The idea that Henry Cavill was too young for Bond at the time has been said before. Cavill himself was told that he got close, but that his age was a factor. However, the idea that Campbell actually preferred Cavill, if true, is a bit of new information. It’s clear from watching Cavill in the interview that this is news to him.
Vaughn throws himself on the Bond question, and potentially ends any chance he has of directing a Bond movie in the process, specifically so that Henry Cavill doesn’t answer it, as it is possible that any answer Cavill gives on his Bond aspirations could have an impact on those aspirations. Cavill has indicated that he is still interested in playing Bond and if he got that close to being James Bond last time, he must have a strong shot at it now. We’re still waiting on that answer, but perhaps we’ll learn who the new James Bond will be in 2024.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley