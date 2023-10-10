It’s a unique time in the entertainment industry, which has been largely put on pause due to the ongoing strikes. A number of highly anticipated projects have been pushed back as a result, including Denis Villeneuve ’s Dune sequel. While that sci-fi flick won’t be arriving until March, its rating was recently confirmed. And here’s why Dune: Part Two is rated PG-13.

Fans were super bummed when it was revealed that Dune: Part Two was being delayed from November to March. After all, the first movie was a big hit, and moviegoers were eager to dive back into Arrakis with Timothée Chalamet . While we have to wait a few more months, the movie’s MPA rating was official revealed, with Film Ratings confirming it’s

Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language.

There you have it. It looks like there will be plenty of thrilling action in the upcoming blockbuster, resulting in its PG-13 rating. The trailer for Dune 2 definitely teased the escalation of war on Arrakis, with both Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani suiting up and taking on enemies. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out this spring.

The “suggestive material” that’s cited in Dune: Part Two’s rating might reference a few different aspects of Villeneuve’s sequel. Perhaps the most obvious is the use of spice as a drug. Spice is the natural resource of Arrakis, and the trailers for the sequel show Rebecca Fergusen’s Lady Jessica with blue eyes that indicate she’s been consuming the stuff. Then there’s Chani and Paul’s relationship, which might end up getting steamy throughout the movie’s runtime.

Dune: Part Two (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Director: Denis Villeneuve Writer: Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusen, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler Release Date/Platform: March 15 in theaters

Obviously no one expected Dune: Part Two to be rated R. The first movie was PG-13, helping Dune make a ton of money at the box office. Warner Bros. likely wants that same wide appeal for the sequel, hoping for lightning to strike twice. I assume it’ll also make a ton of money, but hopefully the delay doesn’t negatively affect its box office haul.

Dune 2 getting pushed back was also significant because it was set to occupy a ton of IMAX screens upon its release. Those screens were eventually given to The Marvels, and it’ll be interesting to see if the sci-fi sequel still lives up to the same box office potential after that shakeup.