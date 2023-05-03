Dune Part Two's Trailer Promises 'Nothing Fancy,' But Delivers Timotheé Chalamet's First Sandworm Ride

In 2021, director Denis Villeneuve delivered what was long thought by Hollywood to be impossible: a fully faithful adaptation of author Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi epic Dune. But the filmmaker's work wasn't done with the one blockbuster. The movie only brought to life the first half of the book – leaving the rest of the material for a potential sequel. Now, nearly two years later, we are on the verge of finally seeing Dune: Part 2, and the first trailer for the film has us more excited than ever.

This preview was teased yesterday with a first look at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (which itself came on the heels of footage debuting at CinemaCon), but our minds are no less blown. From riding sandworms to budding romance to giant battles, this trailer has us ready to be stunned by everything that Dune: Part 2 is promising to deliver when it hits the big screen at the end of the year.

Picking up from the ending of Dune, the sequel will follow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) as they further adjust to life on Arrakis following the destruction of House Atreides and the death of Duke Leto. While living among the Fremen and growing close with Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Paul begins to accept a prophecy that foresees him leading a revolution that takes aim at the sadistic House Harkonnen and the corrupt galactic emperor.

In addition to those mentioned earlier, the incredible Dune: Part 2 ensemble cast also includes Christopher Walken (as Emperor Shaddam IV), Dave Bautista (as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Josh Brolin (as Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Stephen McKinley Henderson (as Thufir Hawat), Léa Seydoux (as Lady Margot) Souheila Yacoub (as Shishakli), and Charlotte Rampling (as Reverend Mother Mohiam). And while the film will finish adapting the rest of the first Dune novel, Denis Villeneuve is planning out a full trilogy that would include a part three based on the book Dune: Messiah.

If you've been planning on reading Frank Herbert's Dune (opens in new tab) prior to the release of the film, now is a perfect time to start, as the film is exactly six months away from hitting theaters. We here at CinemaBlend will be counting down the days until November 3 when we can see Dune: Part 2 on the biggest screen possible, so stay tuned for all of our coverage of the film between now and then.

You can revisit the vast desert planet of Arrakis any time you want with an HBO Max subscription, and get ready for all of the biggest movies still to come between now and the end of December with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.