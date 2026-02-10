Why Paul Thomas Anderson And Radiohead’s Guitarist Are Calling For The Melania Doc To Make A Big Change Post-Release

The Melania documentary is facing another post-release controversy, and this time it has nothing to do with its Rotten Tomatoes score. The 2026 movie release is receiving a new round of criticism, this time from two prominent figures in the film and music worlds. Director Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood are calling for the removal of a piece of music from their Oscar-winning collaboration, Phantom Thread, from the documentary, citing issues with its use.

In a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Anderson and Greenwood explained that the music was included without proper consultation. While Greenwood composed the critically acclaimed film’s score, Universal holds the copyright, a distinction that often complicates third-party licensing. According to the statement:

It has come to our attention that a piece of music from Phantom Thread has been used in the Melania documentary. While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary.

Anderson and Greenwood did not comment on the subject matter or political framing of Melania. Instead, the pair focused narrowly on contractual obligations tied to the score’s reuse.

Phantom Thread, released in 2017, marked one of the most acclaimed collaborations between Anderson and Greenwood. The film, which starred Daniel Day-Lewis in what was meant to be his final on-screen role, before he returned to acting last year, earned six Academy Award nominations and won Best Costume Design. Greenwood’s score was widely praised for its elegance and restraint, and his partnership with Anderson has become one of modern cinema’s greatest composer and director relationships.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The documentary at the center of the dispute, Melania, has already been the subject of intense discussion since its release. Directed by Brett Ratner, the film focuses on Melania Trump’s life during the weeks leading up to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. While it posted a strong opening weekend at the box office, it has also faced criticism over its reception, financing, and broader cultural implications.

As of now, representatives for Universal Pictures and Focus Features, which handled distribution for Phantom Thread, have not publicly responded to the request. It’s also unclear whether the documentary’s producers plan to comply or how quickly a change could be implemented if they do. Altering a film post-release can involve replacing music cues, re-editing scenes, or updating digital distribution copies, all of which require coordination across platforms.

The request places Anderson and Greenwood among a long list of artists who have objected to their work being used in projects tied to the Trump family without consent. Over the years, musicians across genres have publicly demanded that their songs be removed from political events, campaign materials and related media projects.

For the filmmaker and composer, however, the issue appears rooted less in politics and more in protecting creative agreements. Their statement emphasizes the importance of consultation and consent, even when a studio technically controls the copyright. At the time of publication, Melania remains in theaters with the Phantom Thread music intact, and no official changes have been announced. Whether the filmmakers’ request results in an updated version of the documentary, at least for its expected streaming release for those with a Prime Video subscription, remains to be seen.