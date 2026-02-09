Rotten Tomatoes Speaks Out After Claims The Melania Doc's Score Was Rigged Go Viral

The reception to Melania, a new documentary focused on First Lady Melania Trump, has become a talking point for reasons that go beyond the film itself. Since opening in theaters on January 30th, the 2026 movie release has drawn attention for the unusually large divide between how critics and audiences have responded. That gap has now sparked viral claims online that the movie’s scores were manipulated, prompting a response from Rotten Tomatoes.

According to People’s reporting, critics have largely rejected the documentary, giving it a single-digit approval rating that has hovered around the same range since release. Audiences, however, have told a very different story. Among verified ticket buyers, the film is posting near-unanimous approval, while its score drops significantly when unverified user ratings are factored in. A spokesperson for the site, speaking to the outlet, said:

There has been NO bot manipulation on the audience reviews for the Melania documentary. Reviews displayed on the Popcornmeter are VERIFIED reviews, meaning it has been verified that users have bought a ticket to the film.

The discussion around the score intensified on social media, where some critics questioned how the documentary could achieve such a high audience rating while receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from professional critics. Industry analysts point out that audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes reflect reactions from ticket buyers rather than a broad sampling of moviegoers, which can naturally favor films with a clearly defined target audience.

In this case, viewers who chose to see Melania were likely already interested in or sympathetic to its subject, increasing the likelihood of favorable responses. Unverified audience ratings for the film sit far lower, at 29%, underscoring the difference between casual online reactions and verified ticket-holder feedback.

The debate reached late-night television after Jimmy Kimmel addressed the documentary on his show. Kimmel joked that not only the reviews but even ticket sales may have been rigged, a claim made without evidence and delivered in a comedic context. While the remark generated buzz, box office figures are tracked independently of review platforms, and no evidence has been provided to substantiate allegations of manipulated sales.

Per reports, Melania earned $7.04 million at the global box office during its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut for a non-fiction film in the past decade. This past weekend, the doc landed in the number ten spot at the box office. The documentary was purchased by Amazon MGM Studios for $40 million, with an additional $35 million spent on marketing. The film’s release also coincided with renewed interest in Becoming, the 2020 documentary about Michelle Obama, which saw a significant spike in streaming viewership during Melania’s opening weekend.

As speculation continues online, Rotten Tomatoes maintains that its data accurately reflects verified audience sentiment. The company says its review system is designed to prevent both artificially inflated praise and coordinated negative campaigns, even when results spark public debate.

While Melania may not rank among documentaries with a 90% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, audience response suggests that viewers who choose to buy tickets are largely enjoying what they see. The film is still playing in theaters, so interested viewers can check local listings or wait for its eventual streaming debut. An official release date has not been announced, but the documentary is expected to become available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription later this year.