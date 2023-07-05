Why Shia LaBeouf Isn’t In Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Warning: massive spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are in play. If you haven’t gone on Harrison Ford’s latest mythological treasure hunt yet, you’ve been warned.

Whether you love or hate the character, the introduction of Shia LaBeouf ’s Mutt Williams set a bit of a challenge for any sequels set after 2007’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. As promised by producer Frank Marshall’s remarks that the absence of Mutt would be addressed in Indiana Jones 5 , co-writer/director James Mangold’s latest entry in the series did just that; and in a way that probably shocked some audience members.

Consider this your last chance to avoid spoilers, as I’m about to talk about why Mutt Williams, or Henry Jones III if you want to be technical, isn’t in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In addition, there’s some talk about why this affects the ending of the picture, so if you want to keep the secrets, do what Indy did in Raiders of the Lost Ark and avert your eyes from what’s about to be revealed.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The Fate Of Mutt Williams, According To Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

As far as real life is concerned, we’d known since 2017 that Shia LaBeouf was out of Indiana Jones 5. Credited writer David Koepp revealed as much when he was still working on the project, before the project changed hands to the director of Ford v. Ferrari. Much like its predecessor, it looks like Dial of Destiny upheld this decision; however we don’t know if the method we’re about to reveal was always the twist.

If you’re still with us, brace yourselves, folks. In an emotional monologue that sees Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) pouring his heart out, we learn that Mutt died in the Vietnam war.

Enlisting to rebel against his father, he was presumably killed in action. This heartbreak resulted in some deeper consequences that were baked right into the story from Act I, only to fully blossom in the “ momentous ending” to the Indiana Jones story .



(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

How Mutt’s Death Affects The Finale Of Indiana Jones’ Latest Adventure

Another shock that’s delivered to fans of this famed archaeologist’s usually carefree adventures is the fact that at the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Dr. Jones has been served divorce papers. That fairy tale ending in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which saw Indy and Marion’s relationship timeline finally leading to marriage, looks to be undone by the loss of their child; according to that same scene referenced above.

But in Indiana Jones 5’s ending, the healing looks like it’s about to begin. Thanks to Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) knowing about Indy’s pain, and his lack of reaching out to Marion, she brings him back to 1969 and sets up a meeting. With a tear-jerking callback to one of the most romantic scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, the couple begins to reconcile as only they know how.

While Helena undoubtedly wanted to preserve the time continuum, thus contributing to how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s time travel works, she also knew he had unfinished business at home. By opening up and sharing that trauma with his goddaughter, Indiana almost ensures his ticket home, as Helena sees that there's some work that needs to be done in the Jones household.

We can debate whether killing Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams was a good idea or not for an indefinite period of time. But what can’t be debated is the sweetness of that final moment, which only happens because of the decision made by the team in charge of Indiana Jones 5.

Admittedly, Shia LaBeouf’s noteworthy diss of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull probably meant he was never going to come back, no matter what. With only so many options on how to handle this character, a choice was made, and part of the story you see before you is a result.