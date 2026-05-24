OK, Why Doesn’t The Star Wars Opening Crawl Appear In The Mandalorian And Grogu?

For a certain kind of Star Wars franchise fan, the opening crawl is practically sacred text. You hear the blast of John Williams’ score, see those yellow words drift into space and immediately feel like someone opened the door to the galaxy far, far away. So, when The Mandalorian and Grogu hit the 2026 movie schedule without the classic crawl, it was bound to raise some eyebrows. But why doesn’t it appear in the newest Star Wars movie?

Despite former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously telling fans that future films would continue to use the crawl, that has not been the case. Instead, Mandalorian and Grogu opens with light blue stationary text against a starry background, and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explained the decision during Entertainment Weekly’s Debunked video series. First, Filoni, the newest president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, said:

Ahsoka has a version of a crawl, but we put it in red, and it's strictly vertical. It doesn't go back. So we find different ways to do it. But the classic Star Wars crawl is something that we try to reserve only for saga-type films.

That was Filoni’s explanation and, honestly, I get it. The classic crawl is not just a block of exposition. It is one of the franchise’s biggest ceremonial objects, somewhere between a movie opening and a church bell. The second it appears, it tells audiences they are watching one of the capital-letter Chapters.

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Favreau made a similar point, noting that the crawl has traditionally belonged to the Skywalker saga films. He pointed out that the standalone Star Wars movies, Rogue One and Solo, did not use the classic crawl either, despite being theatrical releases. Farvreau added:

Such an iconic opening. So that's why we don't use the crawl for everything in Star Wars. There's so much Star Wars now, so Dave has explained, we save it for the saga.

All fair points, especially since there really is so much Star Wars now. There are live-action shows, animated series and spinoff movies. Not only that, but side characters have become lead characters, and some timelines look wildly different from one another, with those available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. If every project uses the same opening ritual, that ritual starts to feel less like a thunderclap and more like brand wallpaper.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

What makes this especially interesting is that The Mandalorian and Grogu is in a strange middle place. It is a big-screen Star Wars movie, but it is also continuing a story that started on Disney+. Din Djarin and Grogu have their own rhythm, their own tone and their own visual grammar. However, some of the critical response to the flick has been less than positive, all pointing to the fact that the movie feels like several episodes of the series edited together for a theatrical release.

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Filoni’s Ahsoka example is useful because it shows Lucasfilm is not abandoning the idea of opening context. It is just playing with form. Ahsoka had its own version, using red vertical text instead of the classic crawl. The Mandalorian and Grogu uses a stationary light blue setup. The franchise is still giving audiences the “previously in this galaxy” information, but it’s holding out the holy yellow scroll for mainline entries.

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That may frustrate some fans, especially after Kennedy’s earlier comment suggested the crawl would be part of future films, but Favreau and Filoni’s explanation makes sense as a way to preserve the original device's power. The crawl should feel special. If Lucasfilm slaps it onto every movie, show and side quest, it becomes less of an event. For a franchise already stretched across so many formats, saving a few sacred tricks for the saga might be one of the smarter calls.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is in theaters now. Check your local listings for showtimes.