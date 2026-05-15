First Reactions To The Mandalorian And Grogu Are Here, And I’m Shocked At How Divided Critics Are
Is The Force with this one?
Star Wars Day may have already passed, but The Force is still strong with the fandom as they prepare for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu on the 2026 movie calendar. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, as he and Grogu take their adventures to the big screen. First reactions to the upcoming Star Wars movie are hitting social media, and while there is plenty of positive feedback, I’m actually shocked at some of the criticism it’s getting.
The movie — written and directed by Jon Favreau — is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, where Djarin and his apprentice are tasked with rescuing Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for information on a target. CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola caught an early screening, writing on X that the new flick is a “blast.”
He was far from the only moviegoer to comment on that adorable little scene-stealer. Critic Courtney Howard echoed those thoughts as she expressed surprise at how much fun she had. Her post reads:
Simon Thompson is also “pleasantly and genuinely shocked” by how good the Star Wars movie is, writing:
Erik Davis says the franchise doesn’t worry too much about “canon homework” in this one, cutting loose for an enjoyable, pulpy flick made for a Saturday matinee. The critic says:
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Other critics remained complimentary while still getting real about some of their hangups with the sci-fi film, including Perri Nemiroff, who says she wasn’t sold on Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt:
Wendy Lee Szany also fell prey to the charms of Grogu, but not so much that she could overlook issues of pacing and runtime. In the critic’s words:
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Then, there are the critics who were not at all hyped about The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Jonathan Sim calling it “one of the weakest Star Wars movies.” He continues:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo agrees it just felt like a longer version of what we’ve gotten from the series (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), and not in a good way. His post reads:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm goes so far as to say he despised the Pedro Pascal-led movie, calling it “terminally dull.” The critic’s first reaction reads:
It does seem like The Mandalorian and Grogu has some redeeming qualities, with Grogu being a consistent bright spot amongst early audiences. Only time will tell if this will be a franchise win or a failure for Disney at the box office. The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, May 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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