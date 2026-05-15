First Reactions To The Mandalorian And Grogu Are Here, And I’m Shocked At How Divided Critics Are

Star Wars Day may have already passed, but The Force is still strong with the fandom as they prepare for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu on the 2026 movie calendar. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, as he and Grogu take their adventures to the big screen. First reactions to the upcoming Star Wars movie are hitting social media, and while there is plenty of positive feedback, I’m actually shocked at some of the criticism it’s getting.

The movie — written and directed by Jon Favreau — is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, where Djarin and his apprentice are tasked with rescuing Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) in exchange for information on a target. CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola caught an early screening, writing on X that the new flick is a “blast.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a blast that's ripped straight from the show. Baby Yoda steals every scene, the story is simple and effective, and it's thrilling seeing the title characters on the big screen.

He was far from the only moviegoer to comment on that adorable little scene-stealer. Critic Courtney Howard echoed those thoughts as she expressed surprise at how much fun she had. Her post reads:

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart. Not episodic. A fully cinematic journey. Grogu steals the show. See it on the biggest screen possible.

Simon Thompson is also “pleasantly and genuinely shocked” by how good the Star Wars movie is, writing:

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp. A solid popcorn movie that is the summer blockbuster you’re looking for.

Erik Davis says the franchise doesn’t worry too much about “canon homework” in this one, cutting loose for an enjoyable, pulpy flick made for a Saturday matinee. The critic says:

STAR WARS is back on the big screen and The Mandalorian and Grogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it. Also really dug Ludwig Göransson’s score, especially the parts that felt like an homage to ‘80s synth-driven horror and action thrillers. Martin Scorsese’s brief role is a big scene stealer, as are the Anzellans.

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Other critics remained complimentary while still getting real about some of their hangups with the sci-fi film, including Perri Nemiroff, who says she wasn’t sold on Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt:

The Mandalorian and Grogu: I am just defenseless against Grogu. (And the Anzellan droidsmiths.) Irresistibly cute and also a filmmaking feat I cannot get enough of. Rotta the Hutt? Not as much. Live action Hutts are a challenge to pull off, a gladiator Hutt even more so, and it didn’t help that Rotta’s dialogue was often too on the nose. He did grow on me, but it feels like there was a more compelling way to convey his place in the world and his mission.

Wendy Lee Szany also fell prey to the charms of Grogu, but not so much that she could overlook issues of pacing and runtime. In the critic’s words:

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is the ultimate team up! If you love Grogu you’ll gush over this. Fun & action packed w/ a strong opening. However, bit too long, with 2nd act dragging down the pacing & its lack of dialogue. Enjoyed the relationship between Mando & Grogu. LOVED the score

Then, there are the critics who were not at all hyped about The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Jonathan Sim calling it “one of the weakest Star Wars movies.” He continues:

An emotionless, predictable experience that doesn't push Din Djarin anywhere interesting. Dull, unexciting fight scenes; just CGI monsters. Action figures mashed together. A long, colorless made-for-TV movie.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo agrees it just felt like a longer version of what we’ve gotten from the series (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), and not in a good way. His post reads:

The Mandalorian and Grogu is as expected. A longer, bigger episode of the show. It has one or two stand out scenes but it feels much more interested in developing the story to new locations with new creatures than the characters. Enjoyed some of it, left frustrated but the rest.

Bill Bria of SlashFilm goes so far as to say he despised the Pedro Pascal-led movie, calling it “terminally dull.” The critic’s first reaction reads:

MANDALORIAN & GROGU: finally, they made a Star War for me to despise! Some cute moments can’t save it from feeling terminally dull & offensively inoffensive. Feels like marathoning the blandest episodes of the show that are also totally inessential. A waste of time & potential.

It does seem like The Mandalorian and Grogu has some redeeming qualities, with Grogu being a consistent bright spot amongst early audiences. Only time will tell if this will be a franchise win or a failure for Disney at the box office. The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, May 22.