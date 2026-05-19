As The Mandalorian And Grogu Hits Theaters, Some Critics Are Questioning Whether It’s Even A Star Wars Movie
What do the reviews say?
It’s been quite a while since we’ve gotten to see the adventures of a galaxy far, far away in theaters, but that’s about to change with The Mandalorian and Grogu set for release on the 2026 movie calendar on May 22. I’d think there’s no better pair to lead Star Wars back to the big screen than Pedro Pascal and “Baby Yoda,” and that’s why I was so shocked at the divided first reactions. Now the reviews are in, and while some critics had a blast, others are questioning if this even counts as a Star Wars movie.
The Mandalorian and Grogu movie comes after three seasons of The Mandalorian (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice Grogu on a mission to rescue Jeremy Allen White’s Rotta the Hutt. Our own Nick Venable rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars after a fun outing, writing.
Linda Marric of Hey U Guys also gives it 4 out of 5 stars, saying the movie feels nostalgic without getting trapped in the past. It has some issues, she writes, but it’s too much fun to dwell on any of them for too long. In Marric’s words:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying that the upcoming Star Wars flick embraces both its bizarre and adorable elements for an adventure that harkens back to some of the franchise’s best efforts. The Mandalorian and Grogu offers a new hope to a brand that seems to be readjusting, Truitt says, writing:
Jake Kleinman of Polygon questions what defines a Star Wars movie — lightsabers? Skywalkers? The Force? Kleinman says impressive set pieces, high stakes and a good vs. evil conflict are non-negotiables. The Mandalorian and Grogu, however, has none of these things, but the critic says the movie is a “damn good time” anyway. His review reads:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo borrows a phrase from Yoda to say that The Mandalorian and Grogu chooses “do not” instead of “do” — it doesn’t even try. In trying to make a Star Wars film accessible to even non-Star Wars fans, Lussier says that Jon Favreau has neglected to do justice to those who have followed the franchise for so long. The critic calls this movie nothing more than a side quest, writing:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN echoes that sentiment, as he rates the film a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10. The critic agrees that rather than catering to existing Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian and Grogu feels laser-focused on people who have only heard about the show.
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Critics seem to be divided over Jon Favreau’s latest contribution to the Star Wars universe with a 61% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, I think it’s safe to say that fans who have committed decades of their lives to the fandom will likely take a chance on the first big-screen project from the franchise in seven years.
How well it will do at the box office is a different question altogether. Catch The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters starting Friday, May 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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