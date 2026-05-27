I Was Glad To See Star Wars' Zeb In The Mandalorian And Grogu, But I Have An Issue

Spoilers for The Mandalorian and Grogu lie ahead!

The 2026 movie schedule has graced the public with the first new Star Wars movie since 2019, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Directed and co-written by Jon Favreau, the explosive sci-fi flick continues the story of Din Djarin and his surrogate son, Grogu, as they complete missions for The New Republic. There’s an old-school charm to the film, though it also incorporates newer elements from the lore, including the character of Zeb. I’m glad Zeb’s featured in this story, but I also have a problem with his inclusion.

Why I Have An Issue With Zeb’s Role In The Mandalorian And Grogu

Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios originated in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and, throughout the show’s four-season run, he became a fan favorite. So there was a lot of excitement when he made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3, where he was once again voiced by Steve Blum. Since the events of Rebels, Zeb has become a member of The New Republic Defense Fleet, and that’s what leads to his dealings with Mando and Grogu in their new movie.

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Unfortunately, Zeb plays a somewhat minimal role in the film, as he mainly accompanies Din and his young ward on missions for ideation purposes. Zeb does help Djarin raid Imperial faction leader Janu Coin’s compound and capture him, but that’s pretty much the only sequence viewers get in which Zeb truly gets in on the action in a big way. And, after that’s all settled, Zeb doesn’t return until the last bit of the third act, in which he and a New Republic squadron arrive in Nal Hutta to destroy the Hutt Twins’ palace and droid forces.

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I understand that the film is called The Mandalorian and Grogu for a reason, as it’s meant to focus on them and their relationship. Still, it feels weird for an imposing and cool character like Zeb to play such a minimal role. I’m honestly conflicted because, while it’s great to see Orrelios on the big screen, his role is basic enough that another character could’ve easily been swapped in instead.

Although I find the size of Zeb’s role in this Mando movie to be somewhat underwhelming, there is a silver lining to consider. Zeb can indeed return at some point, and, given what’s on the horizon for Star Wars, it feels like it won’t be too long before the Lasat warrior is seen again.

Where Might Zeb Show Up Down The Road?

The Mandalorian Season 4 was scrapped in favor of the film, so it’s unknown whether new episodes of the show might be produced at some point. However, Ahsoka Season 2 is one of the titles on the schedule of upcoming Star Wars shows. Those who’ve seen Ahsoka likely know the series includes several Rebels characters, like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridger.

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(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Plot details on Ahsoka’s much-teased second season, which drops in early 2027, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it would just make too much sense for Zeb to appear on the show and reunite with his allies of the Ghost crew. There’s definitely still plenty to be done with Zeb, and it would certainly be a shame if producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and co. opted to keep him mostly relegated to the sidelines.

Regardless of the size of Zeb’s role in the movie, fans should still check out The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is playing in theaters now. Fans can also check out both The Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels now by grabbing a Disney+ subscription and streaming them.