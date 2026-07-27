The Latest Details On The Star Trek Movie Tell Us Two Big Things About The New Era

We finally have some details on the upcoming Star Trek movie that's been touted as the franchise's grand return to theaters after a decade away. Writer/directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley were at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend to share an outline of what they've been working on. Thanks to this update, Trekkies now have some vague idea about the movie's characters and setting.

Star Trek Will Not Rely On Past Characters For Its Upcoming Movie

Daley and Goldstein were panelists for Collider's Director's On Directing panel, and confirmed that their script for the unnamed Star Trek movie is still a work in progress. Given that, fans likely won't see the film until far beyond the 2026 movie schedule. It was previously revealed that Daley and Goldstein's movie would not take place in the Kelvin timeline, but that was about all we knew. Now, we have confirmation from Goldstein that the movie will feature an original cast of characters, which defies the trend we'd seen in past movies.

What's worth mentioning is that even the Kelvin timeline brought in Leonard Nimoy's Spock. So I'm intrigued to see how this film progresses with a group of fresh faces.