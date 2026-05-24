Why The Mandalorian And Grogu Feels Like A Throwback To The OG Star Wars Trilogy, And I Want More

Look, I know critics are divided on The Mandalorian and Grogu, and they took some fair shots, but I just don’t agree, because I had a blast. When I left the theater, not only did I find myself perfectly content that there weren’t any franchise-changing twists, but I also want to point out another aspect of the movie that really made an impact on me: the effects.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian Felt Like The Handmade Star Wars Movies Of The Past

I love how much practical filmmaking was clearly involved in The Mandalorian and Grogu. It made me feel like I was watching something from the OG era of the franchise, and after years of CGI effects in Star Wars movies and other sci-fi space epics, I was genuinely moved by it. Whether it be the puppetry used for Grogu, models and stop-motion action, it felt like Jon Favreau and the other filmmakers and craft artists working on this implemented the kind of movie tricks that really made movies more special back in the 1970s and 1980s.

When I had the chance to go on a set visit for The Mandalorian and Grogu recently, which was filmed completely in Los Angeles, we were shown to a room that exemplifies the kind of practical effects and props used on the new movie. Check out some highlights below:

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud) Grogu On The Anzellan Starship When CinemaBlend got to check out a prop room used for The Mandalorian, we spotted Grogu and the Anzellan Starship that is used to assist Mando on his mission. (Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud) AT-AT model It may be 2026, but clearly the filmmakers of The Mandalorian and Grogu didn't mind going old school as you can see they used an AT-AT model (rather than relying only on CGI) for the movie. (Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud) Rotta The Hutt bust Even Rotta the Hutt had some practical artistry used in the making of the new Star Wars movie.

After years of seeing Star Wars movies that look more like video games, the love and care around The Mandalorian and Grogu was so clear to me, even if it doesn’t have the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise. While sitting in the theater, there were times when I felt like I was watching one of those Ray Harryhausen movies my parents showed me as a kid, like the Sinbad movies or 1981’s Clash of the Titans.

Practical special effects like those feel like a dying art, but were absolutely part of the original trilogy. Back then, they implemented mechanical models, miniatures, puppets and matte paintings to illustrate the settings rather than the computer-generated technology that’s become so popular nowadays, and now that we’ve moved away from it, I see how effective it can be when a modern movie uses it.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Now I Want To Watch A Whole Movie With Grogu And The Anzellans

I think because the main character of The Mandalorian and Grogu is helmeted for most of the movie, the scenes that moved me the most were when Grogu and/or the Anzelans were the only characters in the frame, and I was watching storytelling unfold predominantly through the use of practical effects.

I literally could have watched an entire movie full of more adorable Baby Yoda moments because I think there’s something so precious about seeing these practical puppets/animatronics in front of you and knowing all the work that went into bringing them to life. It reminded me of The Muppets at times in the most complementary way, which I love for the same reasons.

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I truly hope more upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows decide to go back to this more practical, handcrafted filmmaking that feels true to the spirit of why we still love and adore A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.