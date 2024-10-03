There’s A Wild Avatar 5 Theory That Would Be Game Changer For The Franchise

Three years after the debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies includes our next trip to James Cameron’s Pandora. As what we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash signals a change in the sort of scenery we’re used to in the record setting franchise, there’s a pretty wild theory about Avatar 5 that suggests a game changer along those same lines. The funny thing is, it doesn’t sound that far off from what we know about the future of Jake Sully and his family.

Avatar 5’s Rumored Plot Could Be Headed To Earth For A Very Specific Reason

Pulling on this particular thread was ScreenRant , as that is the source of our theory in question. The big takeaway from the entire rundown is the theory that Avatar 5, rumored to be titled The Quest for Eywa, will reveal that the Na’vi and their deity came from that third rock from the Sun. All of a sudden Avatar 4’s alleged “holy fuck” reaction makes a lot of sense.

As we still don’t know the story beats for the Avatar films ahead, there’s no real way of telling just how valid this hypothetically world-altering plot twist could be. However, there are enough details scattered around various discussions on the future of the series that keep this suggestion in play. I should know, because it aligns well with my own Avatar sequel stories theory .

(Image credit: Disney)

Why This Avatar 5 Theory Sounds Reasonable

We can definitely say that the fourth planned sequel in James Cameron’s sci-fi epic is heading for our own homeworld, thanks to Jon Landau’s remarks on Earth’s place in Avatar 5 . What’s more, there’s a vague motivation for Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) to lead an expedition to this planet, with nothing beyond that being known. But thinking about these possibilities, there would appear to be a clear path ahead.

Also, the notion of Na’vi being genetically compatible with humans does help sell the prospect of our species creating/evolving from their image. Or, if James Cameron and company want to pull from the deep well of speculative sci-fi, humanity could have been created by a group of Na'vi who visited Earth a long time ago.

It should also be noted that Grace/Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) has a deep connection to Eywa, with her mysterious origins potentially serving as the full circle moment that pulls up stakes and brings it all home.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

A supposed return to Earth would make for both a fantastic finale to the entire storyline, as well as a proper doorway for James Cameron’s Avatar 6 and 7 plans to come to life. With a potential theme of coexistence and survival binding Na’vi and Human alike, the way forward from that point would be the quest to get along as one universe.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering the shape Earth was in when we last saw it in 2009’s Avatar, that struggle won’t be easy. However, it just might be essential in ending a potentially perpetual conflict among those species. But there's plenty of room to tinker with this theory before anyone has to weigh in on just how correct it happened to be. Which, coincidentally, is one of the simultaneous perks and drawbacks to Avatar 5 being slated as one of the upcoming Disney movies set to debut in 2031.