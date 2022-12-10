James Cameron Just Told A Story About How Execs Responded To Avatar 4 And There's An F-Bomb Involved

Avatar: The Way of Water is a mere few days away from taking over movie theaters. The Avatar sequel is just the first in a series of sequels slated as follow-ups to the 2009 Oscar-nominated sci-fi fantasy. Even before The Way of Water reaches theaters, Avatar 3 is already in post-production with a fourth installment in the works. Of course, the fourth film’s release depends on the audience’s response to the second and third films. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Avatar 4, the script is already done. But a recent story told by Avatar 2 director James Cameron painted a rosy picture after studio executives responded to the fourth film with an f-bomb.

The Oscar-winning director spilled about the f-bomb reaction while speaking with Collider (via Variety) about The Way of Water. He mentioned that the notes he was given for each sequel gradually reduced with each reading. Cameron revealed The Way of Water received three pages filled with notes while the upcoming Avatar 3 only got a page. He saw the decrease as a sign he was “getting better.” So, by the time, he turned in the Avatar 4 script, he got some interesting feedback from studio heads.

When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, the creative executive over the films, wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?

It sounds like Pandora and the Na’vi are in store for some outrageous times. With so much unknown about Avatar 4 (and 3), the third sequel’s story sounds like it’s going to be a ride for everyone involved from the all-star cast to the devoted fandom. Dropping an f-bomb in an email can spell a myriad of scenarios, but according to Cameron, this and getting no notes are good signs for moviegoers.

The fourth film (as well as the other sequels) was pre-planned before the cameras started rolling on The Way of Water. Despite Avatar 4’s first act already being shot, the Titanic director already filmed Avatar 3 as the franchise's conclusion if Avatar 2 doesn’t get the box office reception 20th Century Studios and Disney are hoping for. Despite fears of a box failure, the early responses from the first screenings state the sequel is worth the wait.

Along with Avatar 4’s script, Avatar 5’s script is ready to go despite doubts about the film not being officially greenlit. But the House of Mouse appears to be banking on the first two Avatar sequels being successful as the latter two are slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, respectively. Cameron is also already thinking about more Avatar sequels even if he doesn't helm them. Of course, audiences will have to wait until Avatar 3 arrives in theaters on December 20, 2024, to see if those follow-ups move forward.

In the meantime, you can catch Avatar: The Way of Water when it finally comes to cinemas on December 16. As the year draws to a close, find out what other new movies are coming to theaters.