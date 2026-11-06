The (Wild) Story Behind How The Rocky Statue Actually Caused Problems For I Play Rocky
The statue that pays homage to Rocky got in another Rocky homage's way.
I would bet that there’s a large group of people who think about Philadelphia and immediately picture Rocky running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. I know I do. I mean, Rocky is so synonymous with Philly that there’s a statue of Sylvester Stallone’s character at the actual steps he ran up. Now, that’s all fine, dandy and a great way to pay homage to one of the best sports movies. However, when it came time to make I Play Rocky, a movie about the making of Rocky, that statue actually caused problems.
Now, famously, Rocky was a hard film to make, and that’s shown in I Play Rocky. However, this project on the 2026 movie schedule had its own set of problems to deal with too. For example, when it came time to recreate the legendary moment where Rocky runs up the steps, the statue of Rocky literally got in their way, as director Peter Farrelly told me during an interview for CinemaBlend:
What’s ironic about all this is that a replica of the Rocky statue only made its way to the top of the steps in December 2024, per NBC Philadelphia. Then, as CBS News reported at the start of 2026, the Philadelphia Art Commission approved the relocation of the original statue that sat at the bottom of the stairs to the top. The original statue was finally put there this fall.
So, along with this movie having to ask to get a statue moved, there was just a lot of talk about moving generally going on around the same time period.
Anyway, in the case of I Play Rocky, they wanted to get the statue temporarily moved because obviously it was not there when Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps the first time while filming Rocky in the ‘70s. So, they did some digging and realized someone Farrelly knew had connections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as he told me:
Brian L. Roberts, the chairman and CEO of Comcast, is a longtime supporter of the museum, and Comcast’s co-founder, the late Julian Brodsky, was a trustee. Clearly, Farrelly’s connection to Roberts turned out to be very useful. That’s because the morning after the director called him, the statue was gone:
I can say with certainty that the statue is not in the movie, as you can see when Anthony Ippolito’s Sylvester Stallone runs to the top of the steps and does the iconic pose you see in Rocky. And it’s entertaining to think about how this statue, which was put there to honor Rocky, had to be moved so this movie could honor Rocky.
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Now, if you’d like to see the film that inspired the iconic statue at the Rocky Steps, you can stream Rocky with a Paramount+ subscription. If you’d like to see a movie about the making of Rocky (sans the statue), you can catch the well-reviewed I Play Rocky in select theaters right now and everywhere on November 20.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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