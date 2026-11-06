Everyone Pay Attention: Mckenna Grace Just Recreated Jennifer Lawrence's Iconic Sheer Floral Look

The Hunger Games movies are wildly popular, and fans are psyched for another book-to-screen adaptation later this month when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters. Actress Mckenna Grace has been killing the celebrity fashion game during her press tour, including plenty of looks that paid homage to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss. She once again channeled the Oscar-winning actress in a sheer flowery look that resembles what J Law wore to the Golden Globes back in January.

While Grace channeled Rue during the Sunrise on the Reaping press tour, most of her looks have been nods to Lawrence. I mean, she went so far as to wear Katniss' wedding dress back in October. Her latest look from the Madrid premiere of the Hunger Games prequel channeled the Silver Linings Playbook actress in an epic way. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

How stunning is that? Grace is absolutely rocking this Miss Sohee Haute Couture Cherry Blossom Gown and Pink Cape, in another look that seems to pay tribute to Sunrise on the Reaping's arena. Although it's also seemingly another hat tip to Lawrence.

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Of course, fashionistas out there will recall that J Law rocked a very similar sheer look to the Golden Globes earlier this year. You can see that ensemble below, which is a little racier but definitely connected to Grace's dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's hard not to see the similarities between these two looks, even if they come from different fashion houses. Lawrence wore a custom Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton to the Globes, which continued the popular sheer dress trend in Hollywood. Mckenna Grace is a reference queen, and she's once again going viral as a result.

The fact that the Handmaid's Tale actress wore a sheer look might be surprising given Grace's recent comments about refusing to do onscreen nudity. Although she is covered up in all the important places, so she's still keeping that vow. I've got to admire the way that she's committed to making references while she continues to promote Sunrise on the Reaping, although the press tour should be over shortly.

In the new Hunger Games movie, Mckenna Grace plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, as well as her twin sister Merrilee. The 20-year-old actress is a huge fan of the franchise as a whole, and fought to bring various parts of Suzanne Collins' novel into the movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping. Clearly, that attention to detail also extended to the fashion she's rocked while doing press and appearing at the movie's various premieres. I can't help but stan.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Having seen it early, I can confidently say that Grace crushes the role.