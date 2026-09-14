Early Reviews Are In For The I Play Rocky Biopic, And If You Haven't Been Talking About It, You Should Be
Anthony Ippolito is getting attention for playing Sylvester Stallone.
Rocky is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the Sylvester Stallone flick is not just one of the best boxing movies ever made — its iconography is familiar to people who weren’t even alive in 1976. We’re about to get even more familiar with the story, thanks to Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, a biographical drama about the making of Rocky, when it hits the 2026 movie calendar. Reviews are in after it premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, and if you weren’t talking about I Play Rocky before, you will be now.
There’s a lot of buzz around Anthony Ippolito, who was cast as young Sylvester Stallone. He certainly nails Stallone’s voice and swagger in the I Play Rocky trailer, and his performance is a big reason why JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray calls the upcoming drama a “knockout.” The critic rates the film a “Great” 9 out of 10, calling it a “loving homage” to Stallone and Rocky Balboa:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says I Play Rocky — like the movie it’s based on — might just inspire people to take up the sport of boxing. In addition to being possibly the best sports movie, Hammond says it’s one of the best and most entertaining films ever made about moviemaking. He continues:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety is another critic who just can’t stop singing Anthony Ippolito’s praises. From the physical similarities like the droopy eyes and jutting lips to his voice, Gleiberman says Ippolito fully embodies Sly Stallone at that age:
David Rooney of THR says this film is sure to strike a chord with anyone with a nostalgic love for Rocky, with the movie’s most iconic moments being recreated with reverential respect. Some of those scenes are more effective than others, but Anthony Ippolito’s performance overrides all complaints. Rooney writes:
As Rocky Balboa knows, though, you can’t win 'em all. Chase Hutchinson of The Wrap calls I Play Rocky a “misfire,” writing that it hits all the expected beats but doesn’t instill them with any greater life. Hutchinson says the film is “tiresome more than compelling,” and viewers will wish they’d just watched Rocky instead. His I Play Rocky review reads:
I Play Rocky has a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing, and it’s clear from the above reviews that Anthony Ippolito will continue to be someone we hear about in the lead-up to the movie’s release. We’ve still got some time before that happens, as Peter Farrelly's drama hits theaters in limited release on Friday, November 6.
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In the meantime, if you want to refresh yourself on the Sylvester Stallone classic, Rocky is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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