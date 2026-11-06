I’m In My Feelings Over How Patrick Stewart’s Logan Co-Star Spoke About Him Before His Death

Sir Patrick Stewart’s death hit a lot of people hard, from his fans to his co-stars. The tributes for the late Marvel actor have been incredibly touching, too. One co-star, Dafne Keen, who appeared alongside Stewart in her first film, Logan, as Laura/X-23, recently appeared on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. It’s such a lovely sentiment that has been once again mourning the death of the MCU and Star Trek star.

During their long discussion, the subject of filming the movie and working alongside Stewart and Hugh Jackman came up. Keen praised both actors for the way they treated her on set, saying they were not only incredibly professional, but they took the young actress (Keen was 11 years old when production began) under their wing and really looked out for her. She talked about dancing on set with Jackman (everyone’s dream, right?) and how much everyone in the cast meant to her.

When Rosenbaum asked her about Stewart, she opened up about how great he was on set:

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Oh, he's incredible. He's such a wise professional. He's such a professional, but he's also, which I think not a lot of people know, he's hilarious. He is so charming and so hilarious. And he was so nurturing and warm to me, and he's so good with children. He was so amazing.

I’ll be honest, I tried to figure out when this interview was recorded and couldn’t (it was released on November 3rd), but it was recorded before the X-Men star died on October 28, it seems. As it was recorded before the world found out the devastating news, it only serves to show just how beloved Patrick Stewart was to everyone he came in contact with. His death and the tributes after it are right in line with what people thought before it, like Keen.

From Star Trek co-stars to those who love the MCU to everyone else who worked with Stewart on other projects, there is literally no one who has anything but absolute praise for the late actor. He died last week at age 86 after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Stewart is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, reprising the role he played so often in his life, including alongside Keen and Jackman in Logan. This may very well be his final appearance as Professor X, though we don’t know a lot of details about the follow-up to Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit the 2027 movie schedule a year from December.

It’s quite the legacy, one that lives on in the memories of his fans and co-workers, of which Keen is both.