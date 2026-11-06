Zack Snyder Pays Tribute To Late Daughter On 9th Anniversary Of Her Death

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is known for his unique visual style, and the stamp he put on the former DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). His trio of movies ended with Justice League, a movie he had to depart in the midst of shooting when his daughter Autumn died. The director/writer/producer recently took to social media to share a tribute to his late daughter on the 9th anniversary of her death.

Back in 2017 the internet exploded when Snyder departed Justice League in the midst of his daughter's death by suicide. In the years that passed he's honored Autumn with tributes, and thanking fans who helped get the Snyder Cut released. The 300 director shared a heartfelt message on the anniversary of her passing, in a post that reads:

A father’s love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does. There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a child or the emptiness that lasts a lifetime. The years may pass, but the love, the memories, and the longing to have her here with us never fade.

This is a powerful message, and shows how much love remains in Snyder's family. Losing a child is something most parents cannot fathom, and reading about his ongoing feelings of loss is a powerful way of letting the public into his grief.

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Zack Snyder shared this post to his 900k followers on Instagram, featuring a photo of Autumn posting with Henry Cavill in full Superman regalia. The caption encourages people to donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, while sharing more about his ongoing love for his daughter. The powerful post goes on to read:

Autumn will always be my daughter, our heroic archer. She will always be loved and always be a part of everything I do.

This is a heartbreakingly honest glimpse into Snyder's grief, and I have to assume that his words will resonate with parents who have lost children, as well as anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The director is keeping his daughter's memory alive, and also making a real difference in the world with his honesty and advocacy work. As he said, Autumn will be part of "everything" he does.

You can see Zack Snyder's full post below, including the photo of his daughter and Henry Cavill:

This is a gorgeous tribute to his late daughter, and I have to give Zack Snyder credit for so authentically sharing his feelings of grief with the public as a whole. The comments section is filled with fans showing him love, showing that maybe the internet isn't always toxic.

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Our thoughts are with Zack Snyder and his family during this emotional time. The filmmaker has continued to keep busy with new projects like The Last Photograph and his upcoming Escape from New York movie.