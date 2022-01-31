Will Jurassic World Dominion End The Beloved Movie Franchise? Here’s What One Producer Said
Jurassic World Dominion will feature beloved original characters, so is it the franchise finale?
The film world was forever changed as a result of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which debuted new cutting-edge technology. That movie started an epic series, which has been expanding thanks to the Jurassic World movies. But will the upcoming sequel Dominion end the beloved franchise? Here’s what one producer said.
The Jurassic World movies have been massively successful, and anticipation for Dominion is at a fever pitch. Fans were thrilled to learn that the movie would feature the return of legacy characters played by the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. But given this thrilling ensemble, fans are worried that the threequel might end the film franchise as a whole. Producer Frank Marshall recently addressed the future of the Jurassic movies, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like fans shouldn’t worry too much about the future of the dino-centric property following the release of Jurassic World: Dominion. It seems like the powers that be are invented in continuing the narrative, so hopefully we’ll see more of the beloved movies on the big screen in the future.
Frank Marshall’s comments to SlashFilm is sure to be a relief for moviegoers who aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Jurassic Park franchise after the release of Colin Trevorrow’s Dominion. While it looks like that blockbuster will be the culmination of the six-film franchise, there will probably be more stories to be told. After all, Netflix’s Camp Crustaceous animated series is showing no signs of slowing down.
Given the ensemble cast and wild new rules of Jurassic World: Dominion, excitement over the delayed blockbuster is definitely high. While it’s been a long wait since Fallen Kingdom hit theaters, moviegoers’ appetites have been satiated thanks to sneak peeks like the Battle at Big Rock short. The prologue for Dominion was also previously released, which you can see below.
This prologue is definitely intriguing, showing how dinosaurs are adapting now that they’ve made their way to the mainland. Of course, moviegoers might have been a bit disappointed to not see any of the human cast, especially the trio of original Jurassic Park heroes. Luckily, they’re expected to have significant roles in Dominion.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
