Jurassic World: Dominion’s Director Reveals One Legacy Character Is A Villain

One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters coming in the next few months is Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to end the current trilogy of behemoth blockbusters. Longtime fans of the dinosaur iconic property were thrilled to learn that a number of actors from the original Jurassic Park would be returning, including the trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. And Dominon’s director Colin Trevorrow recently revealed that one legacy character is a villain.

Hardcore fans of the Jurassic franchise shouldn’t worry too much, as he wasn’t referencing beloved characters like Dr. Ian Malcolm or Ellie Sattler. Instead, the character Lewis Dodgson, who famously appeared alongside Nedry (Wayne Knight) in the original. He’ll be played by actor Campbell Scott in Dominion, and Colin Trevorrow has been dropping hints that he’ll be a major antagonist. In his words,

He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton's] novels, and I think what Campbell's done with the character is just amazing. I can't wait for people to see it.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. It looks like B.D. Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu won’t be the only villainous character to appear from the original Jurassic Park movie. Lewis Dodgson is getting in on the action, and there’s no telling what chaos might ensue with dinosaurs living in the mainland.

Colin Trevorrow’s comments to EW proves just how much Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be connected to the events of Steven Spielberg’s beloved original 1993 blockbuster. While there’s a new actor playing Lewis Dodgson this time around (he was played by Cameron Thor In Jurassic Park), the connective tissue between the two trilogies is becoming stronger.

The story of Jurassic World: Dominion is overall a giant mystery, with the cast and crew guarding its secrets across an extended shoot and countless COVID tests. But with the threequel just a few months away from theaters, the marketing campaign is expected to kick up. Hopefully that means a full trailer featuring the killer ensemble of actors is coming soon.

Anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion has been steadily building, especially thanks to the recently released prequel and the Battle at Big Rock short film . Dinosaurs have never been forced to live among humans like this, and smart money says that there’s going to be absolute chaos. It’s no wonder that the original trio of heroes will be such major characters; mankind is going to need all the help we can get. Especially with the resurrected creatures evolving and adapting for various new habitats other than Isla Nublar.