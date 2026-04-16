Win a 4K/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of The Devil's Backbone
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Guillermo del Toro’s critically-acclaimed Spanish-language film The Devil’s Backbone celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, it was recently restored for a theatrical reissue – and now you can watch that restoration at home, by buying a new dual-format Collector’s Edition box set.
Set during the final days of the Spanish Civil War, the film centres on 12-year-old Carlos, who arrives at a remote orphanage for children of left-wing families, and soon discovers that the orphanage is haunted by Santi, a dead boy who stalks the building’s dark hallways, seeking revenge for his tragic death.
Del Toro has provided a new introduction for this edition. Other bonuses include three archival audio commentaries (all featuring the director), an interview with del Toro (19 minutes), 19 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, videos showing the director’s notebooks, deleted scenes and more. It also comes with a 64-page booklet and two posters.Article continues below
The Devil’s Backbone 4K Collector’s Edition is available to buy now. Thanks to Studiocanal, we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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