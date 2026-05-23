Now That The Bride! Is Finally On Streaming, I Need To Revive Our Discussion With The Cast About Christian Bale As Frankenstein's Monster
It's time to have this conversation.
The Bride! is one of those 2026 movie releases that a lot of audiences missed in theaters but may check out now that it’s streaming at home. Maggie Gyllenhaal's dark romance flick divided critics and sadly lost millions at the box office. Still, I say it's definitely worth a watch. Now, in honor of the film's arrival on HBO Max, I'm reviving CinemaBlend's chat with the cast about Christian Bale’s notable role as Frankenstein’s monster, including one of his most eclectic attributes.
Christian Bale's Frankenstein Transformation Shocked His Co-Stars
Just ahead of The Bride’s release back in February, CB had the chance to speak with all the big stars in the movie along with writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal. More specifically, when we chatted with Penelope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard about their first time seeing Bale as the iconic monster, Cruz said this:
The Oscar-winning actress had a good idea of what Jessie Buckley was going to look like as the modern take on the titular character from the 1935 The Bride of Frankenstein movie. However, Cruz was amazed by the person in front of her when Bale came out in full costume, and I can understand her feelings. As for Sarsgaard, he had this to say:
Needless to say, both Sarsgaard and Cruz had their observations when Bale appeared before them in costume. You can check out their comments in the interview clip below:
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In the movie, Sarsgaard takes on role of Jake Wiles, a police detective, while Cruz plays his assistant, Myrna Malloy. Throughout the film, both characters pursue The Bride and “Frank”. All in all, Frank proves to be quite an interesting character -- right alongside the film's titular protagonist -- and there's one quirk that really needs to be discussed.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
You can stream The Bride! right now with an HBO Max subscription. The streaming service also recently added new movies like Wuthering Heights, Marty Supreme, Dust Bunny and Fackham Hall.
Why Is Christian Bale's Version OF Frankenstein’s Monster Such A Big Movie Buff?
Aside from Christian Bale’s electrifying transformation as the famed movie monster, I was really moved by his take on the brute in smaller respects. Something that really caught my eye was the imposing character's obsession with going to the theaters and watching films. Here’s what Bale told us about this unique piece of the beloved creature's characterization:
It’s a great point, and this is an element I never thought viewers would get in a new adaptation of Frankenstein. As the actor added:
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This cerebral kind of thinking is what makes Bale one of the most thoughtful actors of his generation. And, of course, credit goes to Maggie Gyllenhaal for molding this iteration of the monster. When we sat down with Bale, he also shared his thoughts on The Bride! being a love story and what’s going on with the movie’s ending. Check out our conversation with the Academy Award winner below:
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There've been a lot of versions of Frankenstein’s monster over the years, but it’s pretty special to see the Batman actor put his spin on it in a story that focuses on him getting a companion in The Bride! Christian Bale clearly went all out on the role between the physical transformation and thinking deeply about what it would be like to be a lonely monster in 1936 Chicago. This certainly won’t be the last Frankenstein adaptation, but it's my hope that Bale's version will be held in high regard as the years go on.
Do yourself a favor by checking out Bale's stellar work in The Bride! now. It's a fun film, and it has cult status written all over it.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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