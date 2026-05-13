28 Years Later 3 Gets Hopeful Update After Bone Temple's Box Office Struggles (And I’m Freaking Out With The Fans)

The horror genre's current renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the joy of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with fresh blood in their veins, including the two recent 28 Years Later films. The latest chapter, the 2026 movie schedule entry of Nia DaCosta’s The Bone Temple, earned a strong critical response, but unfortunately, that love has not translated into big theatrical money. After months of uncertainty around the future of the new 28 Years Later trilogy, we finally have a hopeful update for the planned sequel, and I’m freaking out with the rest of the fans.

Alfie Williams, the breakout star who plays Spike in 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, posted a new image on his Instagram account. As can be seen below, the post shows the actor holding a bow and arrow with the caption, “It’s Great to be Back! 😉” That is not an official Sony announcement but, for a franchise whose third chapter has been stuck under a cloud of box office anxiety, it sure feels like someone cracked open the quarantine gate:

A post shared by Alfie Williams (@alfie_williamsofficial) A photo posted by on

The Bone Temple was meant to be the middle chapter in the planned trilogy from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, with Nia DaCosta directing the second installment. But, after the sequel stumbled in theaters, the fate of the third movie began to feel much less certain. Reports put Bone Temple below expectations at the box office, making about $53 million worldwide against a reported $63 million budget after a steep theatrical drop.

Latest Videos From

Williams’ post feels like a clear flare shot over infected territory and, understandably, fans immediately flooded the comments, trying to decode whether “back” means back in training, back as Spike, or back for the still-anticipated third movie. Some of the best reactions included:

@Jbyers.12: “PLEASE TELL THIS MEANS WHAT I THINK AND HOPE IT MEANS.”

“PLEASE TELL THIS MEANS WHAT I THINK AND HOPE IT MEANS.” @owenchadwick_: “Does this mean we get 28 years part three? Let’s go!!!”

“Does this mean we get 28 years part three? Let’s go!!!” @diamond_star_pictures: “I hope that third movie better happen because I want to see this story end and I want to see the full return of Cillian Murphy and you guys.”

“I hope that third movie better happen because I want to see this story end and I want to see the full return of Cillian Murphy and you guys.” @_____tapia: “PLEASE GIVE US A HINT!! Is it happening??”

“PLEASE GIVE US A HINT!! Is it happening??” @Storm13467: “Please Tell me there’s gonna be part 3.”

“Please Tell me there’s gonna be part 3.” @will_swan_07: “28 years part 3 or not, I know you’re gonna cook.”

“28 years part 3 or not, I know you’re gonna cook.” @smashtraves: “IS THIS OFFICIAL Y OR N.”

“IS THIS OFFICIAL Y OR N.” @diane.de.twinpeaks: "YEEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!"

There has been reason for hope before this Insta post from the young actor. It was reported back in December that Sony was moving forward with a third 28 Years movie, with Garland writing and Cillian Murphy in talks to return as Jim. That was before The Bone Temple became a softer theatrical performer than Sony likely wanted, which is why fans have been watching every scrap of activity like raccoons guarding a cursed lunchbox.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Murphy’s brief comeback as Jim in The Bone Temple gave longtime fans exactly enough to become deeply annoyed by the idea that there might not be answers to the questions the last two films have left dangling, and I see why. The idea of Boyle closing out this new trilogy with Spike, Jim and the expanded mythology of the infected is too good to let die.

For now, Williams has not confirmed that cameras are rolling on 28 Years Later 3. Sony also has not announced a release date, title or official production update tied to the post. Still, a bow-and-arrow image from the young actor is exactly the kind of horror-franchise breadcrumb that gets fans buzzing. After The Bone Temple’s box office struggles, even a small tease that Spike could return to help close out the trilogy is enough to get people pumped.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While fans wait for an official announcement, they can revisit 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple, both available to rent or purchase with a Prime Video subscription.