The Universal Studios Team Was Very Excited When They Found Out An Oscar Winner Was Coming To Halloween Horror Nights
The director also gave his stamp of approval.
Listen, it’s never too early for all you jump scare lovers to start thinking about the Halloween season. I personally have a summerween party planned, but I'm champing at the bit for this year's 35th anniversary Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando (and the sister program at Universal Studios Hollywood). The houses are already starting to come together, and the Hollywood and Orlando teams were tickled pink when they realized an actual 2026 Oscar winner was coming to HHN.
Yes, I Am Talking About Sinners.
Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan’s incredibly soulful (and vampiric) collaboration will be heading to Universal Studios in Orlando on August 28th. It’ll hit Universal Studios Hollywood just a few short days later on September 3rd.
Laura Sols, Assistant Director of Entertainment Creative Development, was on hand at Universal Orlando this week to talk about the exciting development that has been bringing Sinners to life in haunted house format. She told CinemaBlend and other outlets that Awards night is not usually a big deal for the HHN team, but this year it was "super" cool.
I think Jordan Peele’s critically-acclaimed Us but not Get Out previously had a haunted house, but it is still really delightful to think about Sinners getting its own experience at HHN after winning so many awards and nods. Not only do I dig the vampire theme, Sinners just has a lot going on from a theming standpoint, as well.
In particular, much of the movie is set in a juke joint (Club Juke) with guests inside and vampires outside. That dichotomy, I would think, will lend itself extremely well to a haunted house. In fact, weirdly enough, CinemaBlend's own Sarah El-Mahmoud has been advocating for a Sinners house for months, and has recalled a house from 2023 that made her feel like it could work. So, I know there have to be plenty of other people out there that have had this thought, and I'm happy it's worked out so swimmingly.
Coogler also gave the enterprise his stamp of approval, noting it’s yet another sign that Sinners has done something “incredible,” aka bring horror to the mainstream, and doing it in a memorable and tasteful way.
I’m interested to know how much input the Sinners team really had on the final product, but we do know a few things already. Club Juke will be the location of the house, and characters from the movie like Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread will all be on hand.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s the 35th year of Halloween Horror Nights, and it’s already a circus. Yes, I am alluding to that Jack the Clown and Doctor Oddfellow news. Stay tuned, because it'll only get spookier from here on out, both on the HHN and upcoming horror movies front.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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