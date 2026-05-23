I Didn’t Know I Needed To See Colin Jost Pitch His Staten Island Ferry Like He Was On Shark Tank

Back in 2022, Colin Jost had the wild idea to buy a Staten Island Ferry with SNL alum Pete Davidson. To save it from going to the scrapyard, the proud owners of the merchant vessel had plans to transform that space into a live entertainment venue with the possibility of restaurants, clubs, bars, and even hotel rooms. Now, while that plan is in motion, the jokes about it haven't stopped. Recently, in fact, the Weekend Update anchor pitched his ferry as if he were on Shark Tank.

Now, if you're curious how Colin Jost and Davidson’s ferry is coming along , I'm pleased to report that they've done some events on it, and it's all going well. However, now, the Pop Culture Jeopardy! host is humorously trying to make this even bigger, as he gave a Shark Tank-like pitch to Today with Jenna & Sheinelle about how much further they can go with their Staten Island Ferry:

Sharks, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. I am seeking $40 million for one percent stake in the Staten Island Ferry. A new Staten Island Ferry cost $300 million. Imagine you can get one at auction for $280,000. You’d almost be suspicious. If you get in now on the ground floor, perhaps even below water floor. I am promising you returns like you’ve never seen. I’m not specifying positives or negatives. You’ve just never seen returns like this. The numbers that are going to come in on this earnings report are going to blow your mind!

You’ve gotta love the humor in Colin Jost’s pitch. Considering that the ferry was originally $280,000, asking for $40 million is quite ambitious if he was for real. Then again, he and Pete Davidson had other crazy ideas for the large ship, like jokingly calling it Titanic 2 . However, overall, this is just a very, very funny joke about this fascinating business venture.

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But wait, there's more. Just when you thought asking the sharks to fund $40 million for a $280,000 ferry was asking a lot, Jost had a backup plan if his investment idea fell through that's just as far-fetched:

Nowadays, you can make your own currency. You just say it online. So you can create ferry bucks. And then the boat pays for itself. You’re gonna regret not coming on board now.

Ferry Bucks, huh? That would certainly be one way to generate the revenue he needs for his Staten Island Ferry. Would they have Colin Jost and Pete Davidson’s faces on them? That would get a real chuckle out of investors! Now, you can watch the comedian’s funny pitch in full below:

It may not have been on my bingo card to see Colin Jost go full Shark Tank on his Staten Island Ferry wager, but I’ll take it! Again, while he was joking, I would love to know if anyone is interested in investing in Jost and Davidson's ferry.

Until then, watch Jost on SNL with a Peacock subscription , and Pop Culture Jeopardy! with a Netflix subscription .